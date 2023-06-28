Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Hasbulla and others join in wishing Eid-al-Adha around the world

On the auspicious occassion of Eid-al-Adha celebrated by Muslims around the world, Khabib Nurmagomedov led other athletes from the UFC fraternity in wishing fans a blessed day.

Eid-al-Adha coincides with the holy pilgrimage, Hajj, to Mecca that able Muslims have to undertake at least once in their lifetime. Khabib Nurmagomedov, the most prominent Muslim figure in the mixed martial arts world, took to Instagram to wish his fans across the globe.

"Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the 🌍 May Allah accept from us and you" [translation via Google]

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who is immensely popular like his mentor and close friend Nurmagomedov, also wished fans on Instagram.

"I congratulate all Muslims on the holiday of Kurban Bayram May the Almighty accept your good deeds. Eid Mubarak 🤍"

Russian social media star Hasbulla Magomedov also wished fans a happy Eid but alongside that, he shared the news of a charity organization collecting one million rubles on his behalf and thanked all the participants.

"1,000,000 roubles was collected on my behalf. Thanks to everyone who participated in the charity fund." [translation via Instagram]

Check out a screenshot of his story below:

Hasbulla Magomedov's Instagram story wishing fans Eid Mubarak and announcing charity fund results [via Instagram @hasbulla.hushetskiy]

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad also wished fans on the festive day on Instagram. Muhammad's post was accompanied by a picture of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem. Muhammad is of Palestinian heritage and has always been at the forefront in the support of his people.

"Eid Mubarak to all my brother and sisters around the world 🤲🏻🤲🏻🤲🏻"

Iraqi flyweight Amir Albazi also shared an Eid Mubarak post on his Instagram stories.

Amir Albazi's Instagram story [via Instagram @amiralbazi]

Javier Mendez clarifies that Khabib Nurmagomedov's involvement with his teammates is the same as before

Khabib Nurmagomedov began the year by announcing that he will take a step back from the mixed martial arts world.

He was not present at Islam Makhachev's first title defense against Alexander Volkanovski as he chose to spend more time with his family rather than coach actively. However, his former coach Javier Mendez clarified that 'The Eagle' is still ever-present for his team.

Mendez said on his podcast about Khabib Nurmagomedov helping out his cousin Umar:

“Khabib is still… does what he’s always done. He may not be there personally but he’s over the phone. He’s talking to him, he’s looking at video. We’re sending a video to look at. He’s still doing everything he’s always done, so that’s fantastic. I still have him, I just don’t have that presence in the corner.”

Check out his comments below:

