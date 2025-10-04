  • home icon
Khabib Nurmagomedov lauds Usman Nurmagomedov beating Paul Hughes again with bold "we are the best in the world" statement

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Oct 04, 2025 04:24 GMT
Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) praises Usman Nurmagomedov (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Usman Nurmagomedov reinforced his reputation as one of the most dominant lightweights in MMA today with a commanding victory over Paul Hughes at PFL Dubai.

From the opening bell, Nurmagomedov imposed his pace, mixing striking with takedowns and controlling the tempo of the fight. Hughes relied on his striking with leg kicks and combinations, but Usman consistently nullified the attacks.

His ability to switch stances, blend kicks with uppercuts, and execute grappling transitions kept Hughes on the defensive. Judges scored the bout unanimously (50-45, 49-46, 48-47) in favor of Nurmagomedov.

Following the fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov praised Usman for his work ethic and development over the past eight months. Speaking in the post-fight interview, Khabib touched upon the youth and potential of Usman, noting that the fighter is entering a period where his prime will only make him a better fighter. He said:

"We push him so hard last eight months. You guys remember it was January here. It was not an easy fight, but today we show we improve, how much we improve, and today we show he have [improved]. He has more age and time ahead. He [is] only 26, 27, and after five [or] six years his prime is gonna come. Can you guys imagine?"
He added:

"We're gonna be here long days, long days and all nights. It's gonna be very difficult to kick us out from this cage because all day what we was doing, we train, train, repeat it, train, and train. And that's why we are the best in the world."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Gilbert Burns claims Paul Hughes was robbed against Usman Nurmagomedov

The outcome of the rematch did not sit well with some figures in the MMA community, most notably Gilbert Burns. Burns expressed frustration that Paul Hughes had allegedly been robbed twice.

Several fighters and fans on social media argue that Hughes’ performances, particularly his striking and defensive efforts, were undervalued by the judges in both encounters with Usman Nurmagomedov. He took to X and wrote:

"The level of disrespect with my guy @paulhughesmma. Not 1 but 2 robberies."
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
