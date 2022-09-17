"He’s talking about Khamzat's actions: cursing, flicking people off, zero accountability" - UFC fighter defends Khabib Nurmagomedov's "no Muslims around him" comment at Khamzat Chimaev  

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Khamzat Chimaev may be the latest internet beef that MMA fans get to witness. 'The Eagle' recently gave his thoughts on 'Borz' missing weight and being involved in multiple altercations during the UFC 279 fight week, claiming that the Chechen-born fighter is not surrounded by enough Muslim influence.

Chimaev, along with other MMA fighters like Darren Till, have spoken out against Nurmagomedov's comments. However, UFC welterweight Philip Rowe shared a tweet yesterday stating that the majority of people are missing the point of Nurmagomedov's words.

"Many are missing @teamkhabib point when he says Khamzat should hang around more Muslims. He's talking about Khamzat's actions, cursing, flicking people off, zero accountability. He's advising him when your famous have faithful Muslims around you for sound advice. Not yes men!"

Check out the tweet below:

Philip Rowe @phillyfreshmma Many are missing @TeamKhabib point when he says Khamzat should hang around more Muslims. He's talking about Khamzats actions, cursing, flicking people off, zero accountability. He's advising him when your famous have faithful Muslims around you for sound advice. Not yes men!

Whether or not Khabib Nurmagomedov and Khamzat Chimaev will engage in a war of words is unclear at this stage. 'The Eagle' is not known for instigating drama with other fighters, but 'Borz' seems to be more confrontational based on his recent antics and could fire back at the Dagestani.

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims Charles Oliveira will not show up to UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently tweeted that he doesn't think Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev will take place at UFC 280. 'The Eagle' did not provide a reason for his claims, but said Makhachev will fight Beneil Dariush instead.

'Do Bronx' missed weight in his previous title fight against Justin Gaethje, and 'The Eagle' perhaps believes that the scales will once again defeat the Brazilian. He tweeted:

"I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world."

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib



khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

Regardless of who the opponent will be, I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush.Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280

Multiple opponents could be used as last-minute replacements, with Alexander Volkanovski eager to step in and test his mettle at 155lbs.

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that the opponent is irrelevant to the outcome of the fight. 'The Eagle' is confident that Islam Makhachev will walk away from UFC 280 with the belt wrapped around his waist, regardless of who he fights.

