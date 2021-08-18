"I see great prospects for the UFC" - Khabib Nurmagomedov confirms that he owns shares in the promotion

Khabib Nurmagomedov has announced that he is officially a shareholder in the UFC. The promotion's parent company, Endeavor, recently became a public entity and Nurmagomedov jumped on the opportunity by buying shares in the world's premier MMA organization.

“Yes, I am already there. UFC has already gone to IPO and I have some part of the shares,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov, confirming the news at a recent Gorilla Fighting Championship press conference.

MMA journalist Igor Lazorin reported that Khabib Nurmagomedov has bought shares in the UFC and also shared a clip on Instagram where 'The Eagle' is seen speaking revealing the news.

After confirming that he's indeed bought some of the shares, Nurmagomedov went on to speak about the 'great prospects' he sees in the promotion.

The undefeated fighter also said that now that he owns some of the UFC shares, Nurmagomedov said he has been talking to Dana White regarding some of his own ideas to take the promotion forward.

Asked if he was gifted the shares by the promotion, Nurmagomedov simply stated that he doesn't like being handed anything.

“Yes, it is. We discussed this topic a lot with Dana White in our meetings. I see great prospects for UFC. They went to IPO and they have very great prospects. I don’t like gifts. We can say that I bought the UFC stock. This will be true.”

Check out Khabib addressing his UFC shares below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been involved in various projects following his retirement

Apart from owning shares in the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov also owns a Russian MMA promotion named Eagle Fighting Championship.

He bought the promotion for a whopping $1million following his retirement from MMA after successfully defending his title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last year.

🦅 @TeamKhabib talks about what would have happened to @TheNotoriousMMA if Herb Dean had not been in the octagon... 👀 pic.twitter.com/eIWCea4b1I — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) August 18, 2021

Nurmagomedov has also tried his hand at the fitness and nutrition game. The Russian has a fitness app named OctaZone and has launched his own energy bar brand named 'Fitroo'.

Apart from his business, coaching his teammates and cousins for their fights is what keeps the lightweight GOAT busy these days.

