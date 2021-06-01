Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts who will be UFC lightweight champion by the time Islam Makhachev gets his shot

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Charles Oliveira will be dethroned by the time Islam Makhachev establishes himself as a title contender. According to 'The Eagle,' Makhachev may end up fighting Dustin Poirier for the UFC lightweight championship.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after he defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. In March this year, Dana White shut the door on a possible return for the Dagestani.

While speaking to reporters at the end of the Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC) 36 event, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked if he thought Makhachev would be able to outclass Oliveira. Responding to the question, he said:

"Of course, I will say yes. I don't think he (Charles Oliveira) will be the champion when Islam (Makhachev) rises to that level. It's important that Oliveira doesn't misinterpret my words. I respect him. I just think when Islam goes up the rankings after a year, there will be another champion. I think it will be Dustin Poirier" (Transcription courtesy: RT Sport MMA).

Oliveira claimed the UFC lightweight title after he knocked out Michael Chandler at UFC 262. 'Du Bronx' now boasts a nine-fight winning streak in the UFC.

Makhachev, on the other hand, is currently ranked No.9 in the lightweight division. He is undefeated in his last seven UFC fights.

Khabib Nurmagomedov heaps praise on Charles Oliveira

Although Khabib Nurmagomedov expects Charles Oliveira to lose out on the title in the coming year, he still thinks highly of the Brazilian. The former UFC champion understands that Oliveira has gone through thick and thin to get to where he is today.

"He (Charles Oliveira) deserves to be a lightweight champion. What does he have? Eight wins in a row? And seven of those eight were finishes. Only the (Tony) Ferguson fight went to decision. I think he deserves the belt. So many finishes and UFC records. It would be sad if Chandler won. If he became champion after 2 UFC fights, it wouldn't be right. Oliveira improved a lot and he deserves to be a champion," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Following his UFC 262 title triumph, Oliveira revealed that he was advised to call out Nurmagomedov during a post-fight interview and persuade him to come out of retirement. The 31-year-old said he has the utmost respect for 'The Eagle' and immediately dismissed the idea of calling him out.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.