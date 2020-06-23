Khabib Nurmagomedov provides an update on his father's condition

Khabib Nurmagomedov says his father is in a better condition now.

Khabib Nurmagomedov reassured fans that he had complete faith in the doctors in Russia.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of Khabib Nurmagomedov, was diagnosed with a case of pneumonia and was airlifted to a military hospital in the Russian capital Moscow where he slipped into a coma. It was later reported that he was in better condition.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has now provided an update and has revealed that his father is improving. He while speaking to a Russian news outlet, Khabib said that his father was still in the intensive care unit but was now responsive as he has been lifted off from a medically induced coma. Khabib Nurmagomedov also said that the coronavirus had left a serious impact on his father's body.

“His condition is still serious, he’s still in intensive care,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said “The coronavirus itself is behind him, but the virus has had consequences for his kidneys and his heart. As for the virus, there’s no need to worry, only about the other consequences.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says that his father recognizes him.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also said that he visited his father regularly and that he recognized him. Khabib Nurmagomedov added that he doesn't talk yet but gestures when asked if he recognizes him.

“I visit him, [and] he recognizes me, but there’s no communication because he’s connected to [medical] devices,” Khabib Nurmagomedov explained. ”Every day they let me in, I spend half an hour [with him], I hold his hand. When I ask: ‘Father, do you recognize me?’ He gestures and lets me know."

Khabib Nurmagomedov also added that he was sure that the Russian doctors will be able to take care of his father. Khabib Nurmagomedov also added that the rehabilitation process was going to be long and rough for this one.

“These are some of the best doctors in the world,” Nurmagomedov said. “I have no concerns [about my father’s care], many thanks to them. In that respect, all’s well. It takes time, because the consequences are very difficult, and the rehabilitation period will be long and tough.”