Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to his cousin Usman's dominant submission win at Bellator 269

At Bellator 267, Usman Nurmagomedov extended his winning run to 14-0. The younger cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was able to pick up a first-round submission victory.

Khabib is a regular cornerman for Usman Nurmagomedov, having fully embraced the role of coach ever since his retirement in 2020. 'The Eagle's incredible run as a fighter appears to have transferred over to his new career path, with the fighters he has cornered going undefeated in 2021.

Khabib has since praised Usman Nurmagomedov's recent win on his Instagram. He posted the following:

"It was good job bro 👌👊 @usman_nurmagomedov."

Usman Nurmagomedov defeated Patrik Pietila via first-round rear-naked choke. It marked his third consecutive victory under the Bellator banner, having previously defeated Manny Muro and Mike Hamel.

Usman Nurmagomedov attributes all his success to Khabib

Following his victory over Pietila, Usman Nurmagomedov told reporters at the post-fight press conference that he believes Khabib is fully responsible for his development as a fighter.

“When it comes to talking to Scott about the next title [shot], I have not yet talked to Scott about anything. But when it comes to me and Khabib... Khabib taught me everything. And I’m always training with Khabib. I always mirror his technique. And everything I know is just; I do the way Khabib does it because, for quite obvious reasons. And for me, he is an idol. So, obviously, that’s where I’m trying to get myself to.”

Check out Usman Nurmagomedov's post-fight press conference appearance below:

It seems likely that Usman Nurmagomedov will be matched up with an opponent in the top 10 of Bellator's lightweight division next. There are a number of contenders currently unbooked.

Considering the hype around Usman Nurmagomedov right now, as well as his undefeated record, it may only take one or two dominant victories for him to get a shot at the title.

As it happens, Usman is not the only Nurmagomedov being coached by Khabib as of late. Another of his younger cousins, Umar Nurmagomedov, currently competes in the UFC bantamweight division. Under Khabib's tutelage, Umar has picked up a record of 13-0, with his first win in the UFC coming in early 2021 against Sergey Morozov.

