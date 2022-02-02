Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Tyson Fury's appreciation post

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently responded to Tyson Fury with a post on Instagram. He expressed gratitude towards 'The Gypsy King' while admitting that the two were quite similar.

The Mancunian heavyweight recently lauded the former UFC lightweight champion on Twitter. Nurmagomedov re-posted Fury's tweet on his Instagram story with the caption:

"Real recognize Real [Tyson Fury]."

Fury initially took to Twitter to shower 'The Eagle' with praise for the way he managed his career. 'The Gypsy King' hailed the Russian's decision to bow out of active competition while he was at the top of his game.

Check out Tyson Fury's post below:

Big respect This man did it right. Got in & won 🥇 & got out on top.Big respect @TeamKhabib This man did it right. Got in & won 🥇 & got out on top.Big respect @TeamKhabib https://t.co/8OlK20lpoM

Khabib Nurmagomedov prefers coaching over promoting

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly thrilled with Eagle FC's successful American debut. Eagle FC 44, which went down this past weekend in Miami, Florida, earned rave reviews from multiple notable personalities in the MMA community.

When asked whether he prefers being a coach or a promoter, Nurmagomedov picked the former. He offered some insight into the same while in conversation with the media after Eagle FC 44.

He said:

"Honestly, I think coaching is better. I think. Because when you're coaching and you go to the fight and you're cornering like, your very close brother or friend. It's like, this is taking too much energy from me. Promoting of course is not easy too, but my opinion is like, coaching is different level."

Check out Khabib's interaction with the media right here:

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired following his second-round submission win against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 back in October 2020. He has since taken up the role of coach and mentor to a number of fighters, including his Dagestani brethren.

Until recently, he boasted of an unbeaten coaching record as none of his mentees had been bested under his tutelage. That changed when Benson Henderson managed to eke out a split decision win against Islam Mamedov at Bellator 273.

