'It was hard for us' - Khabib Nurmagomedov recalls leading 'army' lifestyle with father in Makhachkala

Hailing from the snow-capped peaks of Makhachkala, it was never an easy road to glory for Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former UFC lightweight champion recently revealed just how difficult his upbringing and lifestyle was while training with his father back home.

Khabib Nurmagomedov spent his formative years under the watchful eye of his father alongside more than a dozen aspiring athletes looking to make a name for themselves.

However, little did they know, the journey that they set off, albeit harsh, would help them grow into successful athletes upon leaving their villages. Khabib Nurmagomedov talked about how they led a strict and disciplined life to hone their craft to the best of their abilities.

'Father took 13-15 people from our village to Makhachkala in 1999. He rented a big house, we settled there. And almost ten years we lived together under the leadership of father. We were pretty small, 13 years old. I think, now I understand you have to learn how to be independent but that time it was hard for us. It was like, you know, like an army. We had an army life,' said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov subsequently went on to offer fans some insight into the daily lives of the athletes who lived alongside him. He revealed that his teammates were expected to look after themselves due to a lack of help when it came to domestic chores, from cooking to cleaning and washing.

Catch Khabib Nurmagomedov detailing his lifestyle with his father in Makhachkala right here:

Khabib Nurmagomedov aims to replicate his father's influence

Undoubtedly inspired by his father's methods, Khabib Nurmagomedov has opened a gym in Dagestan in the capital city of Makhachkala. The facility is named after his father and is called the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Martial Arts School.

He revealed that his goal for establishing the gym was to hone a new generation of fighters to take over the realm of combat sports.

“This gym is going to be full, a lot of kids going to be training here. You know, this is why I opened this gym. I want a lot of young generation guys training here and become professional fighters,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov talk about the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Martial Arts School right here:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew