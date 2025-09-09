Khabib Nurmagomedov rejected big-money boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, says Javier Mendez

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s decision-making during his career has often been tied to principles rather than financial gain. His coach, Javier Mendez, recently revealed that Nurmagomedov allegedly turned down a lucrative boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.The opportunity was floated during Nurmagomedov’s dominant UFC run, but he showed no interest in crossing over for a payday. Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 with an undefeated 29-0 record after submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.His choice to step away came shortly after the passing of his father and mentor, Abdulmanap, with the UFC star promising his mother he would not fight again without his father by his side.Speaking about the offer to fight Mayweather in a recent appearance on the Hikmat Wehbi Podcast, Mendez said:&quot;There was a big money fight with Floyd Mayweather that was thrown around, and Khabib turned it down. He was offered but I don’t know if Floyd would have accepted or not, or if Floyd even knew about it. Khabib turned it down, so I don’t know if it went back to Floyd’s corner.&quot;Check out Javier Mendez's comments below:Following his retirement, Nurmagomedov has been helping his teammates chase their goals and has taken up the role of a central figure in the team that his father once held. Islam Makhachev credited 'The Eagle' and his father for helping him achieve championship glory after a submission win against Charles Oliveira.When Khabib Nurmagomedov proposed a unique idea for Floyd Mayweather fightKhabib Nurmagomedov once floated a unique plan for a potential clash with Floyd Mayweather. The former UFC lightweight champion proposed giving Mayweather nearly the entire contest in his sport, with 11 rounds of boxing followed by a single round contested under MMA rules.At the time, Mayweather had already stepped out of retirement to face Conor McGregor in 2017 and later fought an exhibition bout in Japan. However, since then, Nurmagomedov has been dismissive of the idea, even stating at one point that:“This is a money fight, but I will never do this because I respect legacy. If you talk about Mayweather as a man, nobody wants to be like him... Look at Muhammad Ali. He’s not with us, but he inspired billions of people, not just Muslims.”