Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager reveals why they turned down a $100 million offer to box Floyd Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s long time manager Ali Abdelaziz has revealed that ‘The Eagle’ is not interested in participating in any other combat discipline except mixed martial arts. This was apparently the primary reason he refused a USD 100 million boxing bout with undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Speaking with TMZsports in a recent interview, Ali Abdelaziz revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov was offred USD 100 million for a pugilistic encounter against Mayweather Jr. However, he revealed that Khabib sees himself as an MMA fighter and not a boxer. Therefore the Dagestani refused to take the fight.

He did mention however that Khabib Nurmagomedov was open to the idea of squaring off against Floyd in an MMA fight.

Khabib, though, had earlier stated that he will be interested in boxing Mayweather.

‘Floyd Mayweather Is a New Challenge’- Khabib Nurmagomedov Very Interested in a Boxing Match https://t.co/IFtH3hWwZA — MMA Feed (@MMAFeed1) October 15, 2020

Abdelaziz further added that the Mayweather bout had UFC President Dana White's blessings. However, Nurmagomedov is apparently not interested in any cross-promotional event if it does not involve the UFC's octagon.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retired at UFC 254 after submitting Justin Gaethje. However, rumours surrounding his return have been rife ever since.

A rematch against Conor McGregor and a super fight against GSP have all been discussed as potential scenarios for Khabib’s return to the octagon.

What has Khabib Nurmagomedov being doing in his retirement?

Although not inside the octagon, Khabib Nurmagomedov has kept himself busy since UFC 254.

He started off with interaction with college students in Moscow, stating categorically that he has ‘no competitive desire’ left in MMA.

‘The Eagle’ further stated that he wants to concentrate on his academics and get his master's degree by completing his thesis. He also plans on concentrating on his farms and mentioned that he had already procured some animals to this end.

Khabib has also started his entrepreneurial journey in the meanwhile. He recently launched Eagle mobile, a network service currently operational in Moscow with plans of expansion shortly.

Further, Khabib procured the local Russian promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship and rechristened it Eagle Fighting Championship in an homage to his late father’s gym.

He plans on hosting several events in 2021 and is in talks to ensure that the fights get broadcasted on UFC Fight Pass.

Khabib surely has enough on his plate to keep him busy.

Stating that only Muhammad Ali can entice him to fight again, he had laid rest to any speculation about his return to the fight game.

Khabib: “I have no plans to continue fighting.”



As clear as can be. Good on him. So, can we respect the man’s decision and leave him be? Bizarre to keep saying he’ll be back soon when he keeps reiterating this stance. pic.twitter.com/IufEYEFvAg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 20, 2020

However, there is a meeting between him and Dana White scheduled this month in Abu Dhabi where it is expected that talks of a potential return will resurface.