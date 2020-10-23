Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals which 3 Premier League clubs he wants to watch live after UFC 254

It seems that the whole sporting fraternity is reeling from empty arenas due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fans and teams alike can't wait for the arenas to be filled again and it seems that a select few football teams around the world are allowing some spectators to watch their matches live.

UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to be one of the first to watch live football matches again, it would seem.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been quite open about his love for football on social media. He is a staunch Real Madrid fan and shares a close friendship with former Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with Adam Catterall of BT Sport after the UFC 254 weigh-ins, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked about his plans after the lightweight championship fight.

Khabib responded by saying that he wishes to travel a lot after his fight on Saturday and would love to watch a few live football matches. He said he wanted to see Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City play live in England.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also mentioned that these clubs have great stadiums that provide a spectacle for all viewers and that he likes them - United and Liverpool mainly - due to their rich history.

I want to win at everything – Khabib Nurmagomedov

After making weight for his UFC 254 lightweight title bout against Justin Gaethje, Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he stepped up to the scales first because he wanted to be the first at everything.

He also drew attention to his last fight against Dustin Poirier, where he was one of the first fighters on the card to hit the scale and make weight for his fight.

He mentioned that whether it is training, doing push-ups or running to the top of a mountain, he believes that he should be the first all the time to set a good example as champion.

It is also interesting to note that Khabib Nurmagomedov had to use a towel to make weight for his fight bout on Saturday.

The champion mentioned that no weight cut is easy - whether you are cutting 2 pounds or 20.

On his prediction about the championship unification fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov assured his fans that nothing will change.

He claimed he will make his opponent tired and then finish him, to retain his title and go 29-0 in his MMA career.