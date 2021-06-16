Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals date and location of upcoming Eagle FC tournament

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently announced his arrival in Kazakhstan and also revealed the date and venue of the upcoming Eagle FC tournament.

The former UFC lightweight champion took to Twitter to inform fans that EFC 37 is scheduled to take place on June 18 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Greeting the city of Almaata (Almaty in Russian), Khabib wrote on Twitter-

"Almaata, we are here. See you at the tournament @eaglefcmma June 18. @ Almaty, Kazakhstan. (via Google translate)"

Алмаата, мы на месте.

Увидимся на турнире @eaglefcmma 18 июня. @ Almaty, Kazakhstan https://t.co/Err7SmxvZe — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) June 16, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be present as a special guest at EFC 37, which will be headlined by a lightweight contest between Shamil Zavurov and Ricardo Tirloni.

Shamil 'Lion of Dagestan' Zavurov is the president of Eagle Fighting Championship and currently holds a professional record of 39-6-1. His Brazilian opponent has a 22-8 professional record.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking out for Eagle FC

According to Shamil Zavurov, Khabib Nurmagomedov is paving a path for a new generation of Russian fighters to make their mark in the global MMA scene.

According to Zavurov, Khabib constantly strives to get UFC contracts for the top fighters from Eagle FC. The promotion is currently looking to serve as a feeder league for major promotions around the globe.

The Eagle FC president also claimed that there was an oral agreement with the fighters not to hold them back in the EFC in case they show potential. Shamil Zavurov told the media after a recent Eagle FC event-

"They discuss it every time they meet. I believe that at every meeting Khabib will try to get some of our top fighters signed to the UFC. We have an oral agreement with our fighters that if they prove themselves in our league we will push to get them signed to the UFC. Nobody will hold them in EFC."

Khabib Nurmagomedov purchased the 'Gorilla Fight Championship' in November 2020 and rebranded it as 'Eagle FC', a reference to his fight nickname.

Since then, Nurmagomedov has been consistently striving for the promotion to reach higher standards and attain global recognition.

