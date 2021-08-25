Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals what Kamaru Usman needs to do to be considered the welterweight GOAT

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a mainstay in the MMA GOAT conversation. He recently opened up about what Kamaru Usman needed to do in a bid to be recognized as the best welterweight of all time.

In a recent interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked whether Kamaru Usman could rise to welterweight GOAT status after overcoming the challenge presented by Colby Covington.

Although Khabib Nurmagomedov admitted that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was a formidable warrior, he opined that Usman still had a long way to go before he could be hailed as the welterweight GOAT.

"It'll be hard to say that. With that (Usman vs Covington) victory, it'll be hard. If he defends the title three more times (he could be regarded as the welterweight GOAT)," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Watch his response below:

Who does Kamaru Usman have to beat to be regarded as the welterweight GOAT?

When one talks about GOAT status in the UFC's welterweight division, the first name that pops into the mind is Georges St-Pierre. In terms of title defenses, Kamaru Usman certainly has a long way to go if he wishes to beat GSP.

However, it is worth noting that while GSP's presented an indomitable challenge with his elite top control and wrestling, 'Rush' failed to record a single finish at 170 lbs after his fight against BJ Penn in 2009.

What's more, his latest defense of the welterweight title against Johny Hendricks came via a split decision, which suggests he was not performing at peak level.

Kamaru Usman, on the other hand, has recorded three of his five title defenses by finishing his opponent. What's more, the remaining two fights were won via unanimous decision.

Check out Kamaru Usman's road to the UFC welterweight championship:

The fact that GSP hardly butt heads with fighters of worth is yet another factor that may be his downfall. Kamaru Usman has recorded wins against some of the biggest welterweight fighters the promotion has ever seen. Should 'The Nigerian Nightmare' go on to defend his title three more times, as Khabib Nurmagomedov suggested, he could very well dispute Georges St-Pierre's status as the welterweight GOAT.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh