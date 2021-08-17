Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals his mother told him to never come home again if he lost a fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that his mother used to tell him to never come home again if he lost a fight.

Last year, Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from professional mixed martial arts after a glittering career that saw him finish up with a 29-0 record.

His final win over Justin Gaethje served as a tribute to his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away a few months prior due to COVID-19 complications.

The outstanding growth of Khabib Nurmagomedov

His mother requested that 'The Eagle' hang up his gloves and so he did, moving on to the world of coaching in addition to a string of other business ventures.

In a recent interview with Mike Tyson, the one and only Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke about some of the things his mother used to say about him back when he was younger.

Catch the full interview below:

“My father ask me all the time he say 'hey, stop fighting'. He knows, like, I have skills, I have knowledge of how to hurt people because I was training. My mother always ask me ‘you lose or win?’. I say I win, this is good. You know, because street is different rules, you know? All the time she say never come home if you lose.”

While we’re of the firm belief that Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t scared of anyone, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t respect his family - and we imagine that’s especially true of his mother given everything they’ve gone through.

It couldn’t have been easy for Khabib Nurmagomedov to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts as a competitor, but thankfully for him, coaching is going to allow the Russian to help those around him become the kind of champion that he once was.

As for what the future is actually going to hold, nobody really knows. Perhaps Khabib is going to go back on his word and shoot for 30-0, or in a more likely instance, he’ll put everything he has into growing and improving in the next phase of his life.

Either way, he’ll forever be remembered as a legend in this game.

Edited by Harvey Leonard