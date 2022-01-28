Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals he will invite soccer star David Beckham to Eagle FC's Miami event 

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that soccer superstar David Beckham just might make a special appearance on Eagle FC's American soil debut.

Eagle FC 44 will take place at the FLXcast Arena in Miami, Florida – the same city where Beckham apparently resides. That said, Nurmagomedov revealed that he had already sent an invitation to the former Manchester United midfielder a month ago.

To be safe, 'The Eagle' said he'll send a reminder in hopes that Beckham can attend his promotion's biggest show. During the Eagle FC pre-event press conference, Nurmagomedov told reporters:

"David Beckham living here in Miami, I think. He has soccer team here. I sent him message like a month ago, I remember. Thank you for reminding. I'm gonna send him tonight [another] message. Maybe he can come to the show tomorrow night."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov speak about Eagle FC 46 and more below:

Beckham and his family reportedly relocated to Miami in January 2021. The Englishman is also a co-owner of Fort Lauderdale-based soccer club Inter Miami CF.

Admittedly a huge fan of "the beautiful game", Nurmagomedov has rubbed elbows with some of soccer's biggest stars. The former UFC lightweight champion was seen hanging out with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and of course, Beckham.

Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a warning to Eagle FC's competitors

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a warning to the UFC and Bellator MMA – the two largest MMA promotions in North America. The Russian icon said the UFC and Bellator have to watch out for Eagle FC as he promises his company will be a viable destination for free agent athletes. According to Nurmagomedov:

"Big organizations like UFC, Bellator, they have to be careful with their fighters because Eagle FC is here. Of course, we’re trying to sign good athletes, great athletes with good names. At the same time, we’re working with the young generation too. We have two goals. I just want to say be careful. If they don’t treat good fighters, Eagle FC is here."

Also Read Article Continues below

Three former big-name UFC fighters currently call Eagle FC their home. Ex-UFC light heavyweight champ Rashad Evans, The Ultimate Fighter 1 winner Diego Sanchez and Kevin Lee have all joined Nurmagomedov's roster of fighters.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim