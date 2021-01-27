Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach claims the fighter started training for a return in the lead up to UFC 257

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez has revealed that the Eagle requested a training session while visiting Fight Island ahead of UFC 257.

However, the coach has clearly stated that the training session was not meant with a fight camp in mind. Instead, Khabib Nurmagomedov wanted a casual training session that included regular drills like the pad work - in case he decided to return.

Addressing the speculation around Khabib Nurmagomedov's comeback, Javier Mendez stated that Nurmoagomedov has not officially retired yet. Even UFC president Dana White has been persistent on Khabib making a comeback for a rematch against Conor McGregor.

"When we were in Abu Dhabi, he [Khabib Nurmagomed] wanted me to train him. So there was the indication that he might be fighting if something did seem interesting. At the present time, as far as I know, it isn't going to happen. But he hasn't been officially retired by Dana", said Javier Mendez.

Javier Mendez believes that if Dana White offers Khabib "something that he cannot refuse", the lightweight king might consider returning to the octagon. According to the AKA head coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov might have been interested in a potential comeback if it was against the right opponent. However, the way UFC 257 unfolded, Javier Mendez believes that Nurmagomedov might not revert from retirement.

"We were in Abu Dhabi when he met with Dana [White] and started training with me. It was nothing remotely close to a camp. It doesn't matter if he wants to fight or not. I will train with him whenever he wants. I felt he was interested in a potential match if it was the right one. Otherwise I don't think he would have asked for me to train him. But I think with the performance at UFC 257 there is any interest.

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov make a comeback to face Dustin Poirier once again?

After his spectacular victory at UFC 257, Dustin Poirier has been ranked No.1 in the lightweight division. It was speculated that the winner of the main event will be next in line for a title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, Javier Mendez is convinced that the Eagle won't make his return to fight the Diamond next. Mendez stated that Khabib Nurmagomedov dominated Poirier at UFC 242 and thus a rematch won't interest him. Instead, coach Javier suggested that Dustin Poirier should battle against Justin Gaethje next.

"Dustin is a great guy. It will be kind of cool to see him and [Justin] Gaethje fight next. I know the first time Dustin won but you never know. That would be two class dudes going at it. Fans would win on that one regardless", said Javier Mendez upon being asked if Poirier will be Nurmagomedov's next opponent.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. This retirement came as a shock to the MMA world as it was expected that Khabib will fight at least one more time. The Eagle said that he has promised his mother to not fight anymore in the absence of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.