Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach comes clean about his most talented student: "Not dedicated enough"

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach recently made his feelings known about his most talented student's work ethic and discipline early on in his career. He noted that he needed to be pushed and steered in the right direction.

Ad

Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez has made it known that his most talented and promising fighter he's coached is 'The Eagle's cousin, Usman. The revelation is certainly high praise, considering the legendary fighters he has trained throughout his coaching career. He highlighted his physical traits and skill set as something that separates him from the rest.

During the latest episode of his Javier & Mo Show, Mendez revealed that there were some challenges with getting the most out of Usman. The AKA coach mentioned that he enlisted Nurmagomedov's assistance to get his cousin on the right track and recalled when he noticed a shift in his mentality:

Ad

Trending

"Usman at the very beginning was not mentally 100% like he needed to be, and I asked Khabib, 'I need your help with him because he's not mentally there. He's physically there and he appears to be dedicated, but not dedicated enough.'

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"So we got on him, and one year before he won the [Bellator] title, I said, 'Khabib, we got him.' Next thing you know, here's the guy winning the title, and he's on a roll. And now, he's pretty darn disciplined."

Ad

Check out the full episode featuring Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez's comments [24:35] below:

Ad

Javier Mendez discusses Khabib Nurmagomedov's transition from fighter to coach

Javier Mendez also discussed Khabib Nurmagomedov's transition from fighter to coach and revealed that the former UFC lightweight champion had always been a coach.

During the aforementioned episode, Mendez mentioned that Nurmagomedov would usually coach other fighters once he completed his training, as it was instilled in him by his father:

Ad

"Khabib was a coach when he was a fighter, so there was no easy transition. He came as a coach. After his sparring, he'd be there cornering his brothers, giving them advice, so he was always a coach when he came to me [at AKA]. His father transitioned him into a coach, not me. He was already a great coach back then." [28:08]

Ad

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's post-fight interview after cornering his cousin Usman in Bellator below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.