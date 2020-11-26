Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach heaps praise on Conor McGregor: 'He's the best striker in UFC lightweight division history!'

While it is no secret that Conor McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov have nothing but disdain for each other, both their coaches have a much more appreciative perspective towards their wards’ arch-rivals.

Conor McGregor’s lifelong coach John Kavanagh has gone on record to appreciate the skills possessed and displayed by Khabib in the Octagon.

Great night of fights. Congratulations to @TeamKhabib on a great career 👏 I'm sure his father is unbelievably proud 🙏🏽 — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) October 24, 2020

Khabib’s coach Javier Mendez has now seemingly returned the favor by calling Conor McGregor the ‘best striker in UFC lightweight division history.’

Speaking with Mke Swick on the latest edition of the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast, Mendez predicted the outcome of the UFC 257 headliner between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Mendez stated, “Dustin’s moved up quite a bit since the last time they fought but so has Conor….the way I have seen him (Conor McGregor), I see the same thing that happened last time, maybe a little harder but if he stays sharp like I‘ve seen him, precision striking. Unless he can be taken down but Dustin is not known as a takedown artist.”

He then further appraised Conor's skills.

“Anything is possible because they are both some of the best ever but I favor Conor McGregor because of the precision striking, he is the best striker in the lightweight division history and he might be one of the best strikers in all MMA history.”

Advertisement

The praise is especially newsworthy keeping in mind the events leading up to the Conor – Khabib bout at UFC 229 and the melee that followed after the fight.

After Khabib’s submission win at UFC 229, a huge brawl broke out which was instigated by Conor’s teammate Dilon Danis and that led to numerous fines and suspensions on both sides.

Khabib was also not given the belt as a champion inside the Octagon follwing the fracas – perhaps the only time when this has happened in UFC’s history.

Recapping Conor McGregor’s achievements in the

Octagon

While it is a widely known fact that Conor McGregor is his own biggest fan, his claims to being the greatest of all time are not completely unsubstantiated and have strong merits backing them.

Fastest KO in a UFC title fight.

Most knockdowns in a UFC title fight.

Featherweight belt. Lightweight belt.

Champ Champ. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 3, 2020

Conor is the first UFC fighter to be a simultaneous two division champion, a feat he achieved when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to win the lightweight strap.

Advertisement

He also owns the record for the quickest finish in any UFC title fight, KO-ing Jose Aldo in 14 seconds.

McGregor also holds wins in three weight divisions in the UFC, one of only a handful of fighters to do so.

However, his biggest contribution to the sport is making it truly global on the back of his extravagant trash-talking and brash style, backed with unmatched striking precision.