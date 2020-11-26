Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach predicts UFC 257 scrap between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier

The rematch between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was confirmed earlier in the week and the MMA community cannot wait to see them face-off again inside the Octagon.

Conor McGregor knocked out Poirier in the first round when they faced each other in 2014 at UFC 178 and ‘The Diamond’ will be looking to turn the tables in the rematch.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s long-time coach Javier Mendez spoke with Mike Swick on a podcast and provided some interesting opinions about the rematch.

Mendez stated, “Dustin’s moved up [in skill] quite a bit since the last time they fought but so has Conor. So, I don’t know, I am thinking we will see what we saw the last time.

Someone [Conor] who is that good of a precision striker, unless he loses it you know, but if he stays on track the way I have seen him, I see the same thing that happened last time, maybe a little harder but if he stays sharp like I‘ve seen him, precision striking.

Unless he can be taken down but Dustin is not known as a takedown artist.”

He further added, “Anything is possible because they are both some of the best ever but I favor Conor McGregor because of the precision striking, he is the best striker in the lightweight division history and he might be one of the best strikers in all MMA history.”

While Mendez may be giving the edge to Conor McGregor, Dustin has stated that he is a more mature fighter now and will be looking to outsmart 'The Notorious' Irishman.

Interestingly Mendez’s student Khabib Nurmagomedov has defeated both these fighters via submission in the past.

Conor McGregor – Dustin Poirier fight to headline UFC 257

While the official announcement is still pending, it is widely speculated that UFC 257 will be held at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White has also stated that he is interested in hosting the International Fight Week around the event in Abu Dhabi.

Conor McGregor’s return to the Octagon is certain to attract a lot of eyeballs and will serve as a perfect opportunity to bring back fans to view the fights live.

If everything goes according to plan, we may witness the first UFC event at the recently completed Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi - with fans!