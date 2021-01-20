Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach reveals why it is hard for the UFC star to forgive Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have a rivalry that goes way beyond the limits of the UFC Octagon. Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendes recently explained in an interview with RT Sport why the rivalry between the two was much more than just Octagon banter.

"People have never asked me what I thought of Conor as a person. They always ask me what I think of him as a fighter. As a fighter, he's fantastic. He's one of the best I've ever seen. But, as a person, I don't like him. I don't like what he does. I don't like him speaking about country, religion, and family, you know," said Javier Mendes.

At UFC 229, a clash between two bitter enemies in the lightweight division materialized inside the Octagon as Khabib Nurmagomedov faced Conor McGregor. It was the things said in the lead-up to the fight that intensified their hatred towards each other.

Conor McGregor lived up to 'The Notorious' tag as he brought his best trash talk to poke at his Russian opponent. Khabib Nurmagomedov had to listen to Conor McGregor say things about his family, country, and other things that would otherwise not be tolerated.

However, even for McGregor, this wasn't just regular trash talk. He declared an all-out psychological war on his opponent, flinging tons of dirt at 'The Eagle'.

"Just art of war type of tactics that I don't think should come into play in the fight game. He [Conor] did his research, and he attacked all those things. It's kind of hard to forgive because this is not all business. You're talking family here. You're talking religion, you're talking country. It's kind of hard on people," recalls Javier Mendes.

Conor McGregor has no problem spewing racist trash-talk. Khabib Nurmagomedov has no patience for it. pic.twitter.com/hlHCurAeyT — AJ+ (@ajplus) October 11, 2018

Is there still bad blood between Khabib Nurmagomedov Conor McGregor today?

The two lightweights continue belittling each other whenever the opportunity presents itself. They are both currently in the same hotel room on Fight island. While Khabib Nurmagomedov is there to support a fellow fighter, Conor McGregor is set to headline UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier on Saturday.

Javier Mendes said that even today, preventing a meeting between the two is the smartest thing to do. Therefore, this is one beef that UFC fans may never see the end to.

However, there is a very slim chance of watching the two bring their rivalry into the Octagon once again. Khabib Nurmagomedov recently decided, along with Dana White, that he is willing to step into the Octagon if any lightweight impresses him to the point of return on Saturday.

So, if Conor McGregor manages to beat 'The Diamond' Dustin Poirier in spectacular fashion, Nurmagomedov may just agree to a rematch.

However, there are too many 'if's in this scenario. On the other hand, Conor McGregor is confident about his upcoming fight and future opportunities. In fact, he has already started calling Khabib Nurmagomedov out for a rematch.