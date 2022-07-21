Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin wants in on stacked UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi, suggests opponents to Dana White 

Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin and UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov recently commented on the prospects of a barnburner on a fight card that is UFC 280.

Expressing a deep desire to feature on the card, he urged Dana White, Sean Shelby, and Ali Abdelaziz to set up a fight between him and fellow UFC bantamweight Ricky Simon.

The world's premier MMA promotion is set to return to the UAE as matchmakers gear up to bring UFC 280 to the fans. The action is set to unfold at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

A highly anticipated clash between former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov's protégé Islam Makhachev with the vacant 155-lbs strap hanging in the balance will headline the card.

The UFC 280 fight card will also feature another title fight between reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former champion T.J. Dillashaw.

Impressed by the potential of the fight card, Khabib Nurmagomedov's disciple took to Twitter to call upon his manager and UFC matchmakers to get him on the card in a fight against the No.11 ranked bantamweight.

Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's post on Twitter below:

"I see [UFC 280] getting hot [Ricky Simon] what do you think if we share octagon in Abu Dhabi?! Dana White, Sean Shelby, Ali Abdelaziz."

Umar Nurmagomedov seeks to take the next step to achieve Khabib Nurmagomedov's greatness

Following in the footsteps of his cousin Khabib Nurmagomedov with an undefeated record of 15-0, Umar Nurmagomedov has expressed interest in taking the next step in his MMA career by attaining a UFC ranking.

He recently took to social media to put his fellow bantamweight fighters on notice. In the post, Umar alluded to a timeline for achieving his goal.

The undefeated bantamweight added a hashtag to his post, suggesting that he would like to take on a ranked fighter in the upcoming UFC 280 fight card, which is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi.

Check out Umar Nurmagomedov's post on Twitter below:

"Hey everyone in top-15 I m coming for you #Abudhabi."

The 26-year-old most recently featured in a bantamweight fight against Nathan Maness on the main card of UFC Vegas 57. He managed to outclass Maness on the ground, dominating his opponent with his wrestling and ground game to walk away with a unanimous decision win at the end of three rounds.

