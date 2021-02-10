Khabib Nurmagomedov's house: Where does the undefeated UFC lightweight champion live?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been one to stay close to his roots. Be it his training or his lifestyle, the UFC lightweight champion keeps his culture close to his heart. Therefore, it is no surprise that the 'Eagle' continues to live in 'one of the most dangerous places in Europe'.

Nurmagomedov's home, Dagestan, has been dubbed one of the most dangerous places in Europe. However, that has not stopped Khabib Nurmagomedov from living in his hometown.

The Eagle was born in the rural locality of Sildi, which is a part of the Tsumadinsky district. Even though he does not live exactly in Sildi today, he does manage to frequent the village quite often.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, as of today, lives in Makhachkala, the largest city in Dagestan. It is also the capital of the Republic of Dagestan, Russia.

Tracing Khabib Nurmagomedov's origins

The mark that Khabib Nurmagomedov has left on the world of MMA is undeniable. He has never lost a single fight in his professional career. Moreover, the sheer dominance that he brought to the Octagon is unparalleled.

Khabib credits his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov for his prosperous MMA career. Abdulmanap Nurmagmedov used to teach MMA to children in Dagestan. It was while watching his father teach other kids that Khabib developed an interest in the sport.

At the age of 8, Khabib Nurmagomedov began wrestling under his father's guidance. He even used to wrestle a bear when he was a child as a part of his training regimen.

At Age 6 khabib started fighting with a fucking bear yaall if this is not bad assery nothing is .... #khabibnurmagomedov 🐻 pic.twitter.com/lspOObVNB8 — brown curry boy (@Brownsugarhai) October 25, 2020

Advertisement

Khabib Nurmagomedov made his professional MMA debut in 2008. His first fight was under the CSFU: Champions League banner. Kicking off his soon-to-be illustrious career with a bang, Khabib Nurmagomedov finished his opponent in the first round. He submitted his opponent with a triangle choke halfway through the first round.

Nurmagomedov then fought in various fighting leagues. In a matter of 3 years, Khabib had amassed a record of 16-0-0. This record was built up with wins in promotions like M-1 Selection, M-1 Challenge and ProFC.

Khabib's unbeaten streak caught the attention of the UFC, after which negotiations between the two parties commenced. Khabib Nurmagomedov made his debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship against Kamal Shalorus. He won the fight via submission (rear-naked choke).