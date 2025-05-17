  • home icon
Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager gets personal after Islam Makhachev gets dragged into ducking controversy again

By Jake Foley
Modified May 17, 2025 17:13 GMT
Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov's (left) manager, Ali Abdelaziz (middle), defended Islam Makhachev (right) against ducking claims. [Image Courtesy: @AliAbdelaziz on Instagram]

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, defended the latter against "ducking" accusations.

At UFC 315, Jack Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision to become the new welterweight champion.

Islam Makhachev, who's a friend and training partner of Muhammad, has since vacated his lightweight title to move up to welterweight.

If Muhammad had defeated Maddalena, Makhachev would have stayed at 155 pounds and defended his throne against Ilia Topuria.

Makhachev has since faced accusations of avoiding the fight against Topuria, which 'Double Vodka Don' of Barstool Sport's 'Spinnin Backfist' claimed:

"Islam is a duck. I'm gonna say it because Jack won't. Yes, 100% [he's ducking Ilia Topuria]. JDM just fought, you're gonna have to wait months for that fight to happen. You could do both. That's what Ariel [Helwani] said, and I agree 100%. You can just do both. That fight is in, what is it, May? So, like a month and a half. It's in a month and a half."
'Double Vodka Don' followed up by saying:

"Obviously, if he beats Topuria, just fight JDM probably on the same exact timeline. He just doesn't want Topuria... Islam was essentially saying, 'I've cleaned out 155.' No, you haven't. You've fought really none of the top guys."

Ali Abdelaziz responded to the video of 'Double Vodka Don' on X:

"This fat motherf*cker, need to stop eating and go to the gym he should not be watching any sport or talking about any sport he’s not qualified"
Ali Abdelaziz claims Islam Makhachev is "always gonna be the lightweight champion"

On June 28, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title due to Islam Makhachev leaving the division.

However, Ali Abdelaziz feels Makhachev deserves to be known as the 155-pound champion moving forward. He wrote on X:

"I wasn’t really gonna say much but I see people just don’t want to move on. @MAKHACHEVMMA is always gonna be the Lightweight Champion, these two guys who are fighting they are fighting for the Burger King belt, I wish people would be nice to each other but hey it is what it is."
Islam Makhachev is expected to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight title later this year. Makhachev's reign as the lightweight champion featured wins against Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski x2, Dustin Poirier, and Renato Moicano.

