Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager gets personal after Islam Makhachev gets dragged into ducking controversy again

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, defended the latter against "ducking" accusations.

Ad

At UFC 315, Jack Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision to become the new welterweight champion.

Islam Makhachev, who's a friend and training partner of Muhammad, has since vacated his lightweight title to move up to welterweight.

If Muhammad had defeated Maddalena, Makhachev would have stayed at 155 pounds and defended his throne against Ilia Topuria.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Makhachev has since faced accusations of avoiding the fight against Topuria, which 'Double Vodka Don' of Barstool Sport's 'Spinnin Backfist' claimed:

Ad

Trending

"Islam is a duck. I'm gonna say it because Jack won't. Yes, 100% [he's ducking Ilia Topuria]. JDM just fought, you're gonna have to wait months for that fight to happen. You could do both. That's what Ariel [Helwani] said, and I agree 100%. You can just do both. That fight is in, what is it, May? So, like a month and a half. It's in a month and a half."

Ad

'Double Vodka Don' followed up by saying:

"Obviously, if he beats Topuria, just fight JDM probably on the same exact timeline. He just doesn't want Topuria... Islam was essentially saying, 'I've cleaned out 155.' No, you haven't. You've fought really none of the top guys."

Ali Abdelaziz responded to the video of 'Double Vodka Don' on X:

"This fat motherf*cker, need to stop eating and go to the gym he should not be watching any sport or talking about any sport he’s not qualified"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ali Abdelaziz claims Islam Makhachev is "always gonna be the lightweight champion"

On June 28, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will fight for the vacant UFC lightweight title due to Islam Makhachev leaving the division.

However, Ali Abdelaziz feels Makhachev deserves to be known as the 155-pound champion moving forward. He wrote on X:

"I wasn’t really gonna say much but I see people just don’t want to move on. @MAKHACHEVMMA is always gonna be the Lightweight Champion, these two guys who are fighting they are fighting for the Burger King belt, I wish people would be nice to each other but hey it is what it is."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Islam Makhachev is expected to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight title later this year. Makhachev's reign as the lightweight champion featured wins against Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski x2, Dustin Poirier, and Renato Moicano.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jake Foley Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.



Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.