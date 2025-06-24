Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager proposes Tom Aspinall vs. Francis Ngannou idea amid Jon Jones' retirement: "Really excited"

After Jon Jones' retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has proposed a superfight between newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and former champion Francis Ngannou.

Abdelaziz believes this potential showdown could be one of the most iconic heavyweight clashes the sport has seen. Despite Ngannou's current contractual ties to the PFL, Abdelaziz believes Aspinall vs. Ngannou "can be one of the biggest fights the UFC can put on." He posted on X:

"I'm really excited about the UFC Heavyweight division, I think Tom Aspinall can go down as one of the greatest Heavyweights to ever do it. I think him vs Francis Ngannou can be one of the biggest fights the UFC can put on."

Ngannou, being the PFL Super Fights heavyweight champion, has clarified that he is committed to his new role and has no intentions of returning. However, earlier, he teased a UFC return and a fight with 'Bones,' which was not seconded by UFC CEO Dana White, with whom 'The Predator' has a strained relationship.

Khabib Nurmagomedov hails Jon Jones' legacy amidst retirement and controversy

Khabib Nurmagomedov spoke highly of Jon Jones after his official news of retirement from the UFC. Nurmagomedov praised Jones, despite their rapport, acknowledging the impact Jones has had on the sport.

He spoke about Jones's long career, spanning nearly two decades, and his long reign over the UFC's light heavyweight division before he reigned over the heavyweight division.

Nurmagomedov uploaded a story on Instagram and congratulated 'Bones.' 'The Eagle' wrote:

"My congratulations, legend. Even though we were not friends, you are the best to ever do it in UFC history, and you inspire millions of people around the world. You have nothing more to prove in this sport."

