Khabib Nurmagomedov says he feels emotionally wrecked after attending press conferences

As Khabib Nurmagomedov gets used to life as a promoter, it seems like he is experiencing trouble in dealing with press conferences. The Dagestani phenom recently offered fans some insight into the emotional turmoil he experiences due to press conferences.

Khabib wrote on Instagram:

"After every press conference I get an emotional wreck. What's this about is hard to understand, although I get some answers everytime. It is very important to be sincere with your soul and to accept your own mistakes." [Translated from Russian via Google Translate]

From signing former UFC stars to confirming events overseas in the United States, Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC is seemingly going from strength to strength.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's promotion is currently hurtling towards its debut on foreign soil with EFC 44. The show is set to take place at the FLXcast Arena in Miami on January 28. Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov are set to headline the event, which will stream live on the FLXcast app.

Rashad Evans set to return to MMA in Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC

Rashad Evans is set to go toe-to-toe with Gabriel Checco in a light heavyweight bout at EFC 44. The clash marks his first fight in three and a half years.

He offered fans some insight into why he came back to fight in an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio:

“I’ve been trying to get myself into a fight for a while now. [I’ve been] just training with it for a while, having fun with it and came to the point where I’m like, ‘Maybe we’ll get a few more in and see what happens.’ [I’m] just excited. It’s been a lot of fun to get back into it and to start to train again like old times.”

The former UFC light heavyweight champion surprised fans all over the world with his decision to sign with Eagle FC. He joins a number of former UFC fighters like Yorgan De Castro, Impa Kasanganay and Kevin Lee.

The move comes almost four years after he retired from active competition in the UFC. Rashad has breathed new life into his career as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Eagle FC's vision thoroughly impressed him.

