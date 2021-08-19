Khabib Nurmagomedov says Khamzat Chimaev is a potential future UFC champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Khamzat Chimaev has what it takes to become a future UFC champion.

While Khabib may be busy enjoying retired life, a whole new crop of fresh stars are beginning to rise up through the ranks in Russian mixed martial arts - and one such example of that is Khamzat Chimaev.

We’re talking about a guy who has the potential to really surge to the top of both the 170-pound and 185-pound divisions with many already tipping him for an extended period of dominance.

Will Khamzat Chimaev wear UFC gold?

Unfortunately Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t fought in nearly a year, prompting concern that his time in the spotlight may dwindle if he isn’t able to regain some of that lost momentum.

As per Khabib, though, the future is still looking bright for him. At a recent press conference, 'The Eagle' said:

“In 77, I think, Chimaev has a great chance. He is advancing good, I think he has a good chance [at becoming a UFC champion].”

Catch Khabib's comments in the video below:

Nurmagomedov alone isn’t going to decide who gets to succeed or be a UFC champion, but we honestly don’t think it’s going to take all too long for Khamzat Chimaev to arrive at the front door of the top five.

After all, we’re talking about a guy who, not so long ago, was booked to take on Leon Edwards - a man who should probably be fighting for the UFC welterweight title in his next contest.

Confidence also isn’t in short supply with Khamzat Chimaev, with his interviews alone showcasing what kind of a presence he can be outside of the cage as well as inside of it.

He’s got a great team behind him, he has a lot of experience up to this point, and he seems to have been somewhat brought back down to Earth thanks to his recent bout with COVID-19.

This man is going to be a real problem for welterweights and middleweights alike and if you don’t believe us, perhaps sit down and listen to someone as elite as Khabib, because fighters as talented as Khamzat Chimaev don’t come around everyday.

Edited by Harvey Leonard