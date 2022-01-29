Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals why MMA coaching is tougher than promoting 

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes cornering a close friend or teammate is tougher than promotiing fights.

Since announcing his retirement from MMA, Nurmagomedov has taken up multiple ventures. One of them is his own MMA promotion, Eagle FC. Furthermore, the Dagestani acts as a part-time coach for his friends and teammates like Islam Makhachev and Zubaira Tukhugov.

During a recent interview with media outlet MMA Junkie, 'The Eagle' was asked to pick the tougher role between coaching and promoting. The Dagestani picked coaching as his answer. He says it gets difficult for him to corner a fight when a close friend or brother is in the cage:

"Honestly, I think coaching is more tough because when you're coaching, and you go to the fight day and corner like, your brother or very close friend, it's like... this is take too much energy from you. Promoting, of course, is not easy too. But my opinion is that coaching is at a different level."

Khabib Nurmagomedov does not plan on becoming a full-time coach

Although MMA fans have fallen in love with Khabib Nurmagomedov's new avatar as an MMA coach, 'The Eagle' has no plans on doing it full time. During a 2021 interview with RT Sport, the 33-year-old revealed why he won't take up coaching permanently:

“I don’t plan to be a professional coach. But when my brothers fight, since I have a lot of experience in the octagon, I can give good advice, especially when it’s guys that you grew up with and know well. You know their strengths and weaknesses, how they match up against their opponent. I’ll be doing that in the future. But to go to a gym… I don’t think it’d be right for me to be just a coach. I can do so much more. So, I don’t plan on doing that.” [Translation courtesy: RT Sport MMA]

Khabib Nurmagomedov had an incredible 2021 as a coach as many of his fighters went on to get their hands raised in fights last year.

