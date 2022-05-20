He has little bit of brain problem - Khabib Nurmagomedov says Tony Ferguson is not "smart enough" to do business with him

Former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov recently offered a brutally honest assessment of Tony Ferguson and his aptitude for business outside of cage-fighting.

He asserted that it's high time 'El Cucuy' considered alternative methods of earning a living given his advancing age. Competing against youthful and ambitious fighters doesn't seem like the ideal situation for him, per Nurmagomedov.

'The Eagle' admitted that co-coaching a season of the popular reality TV show, The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), would be a great avenue to kick off his post-fighting career. He also suggested Ferguson pick up the role of a coach. In fact, he also offered the American a deal with his own promotion, Eagle FC.

Check out the tweet below:

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib Tony I like the idea about TUF, call your bosses and let them make an offer, but if they don’t have ideas, I myself will offer you a deal on the @EagleFightClub platform, we doing some business here you know. Tony I like the idea about TUF, call your bosses and let them make an offer, but if they don’t have ideas, I myself will offer you a deal on the @EagleFightClub platform, we doing some business here you know.

He argued, however, that Ferguson was not smart enough to do business with him personally. The Dagestani offered further insight into the same while in conversation with MMA Underground's John Morgan ahead of the upcoming Eagle FC 47 fight card.

"I don't hate this guy, you know. I like him. But he have little bit brain problem, I think. This is my opinion, you know. But for him, this is good. Because, like, he's 38 he don't need to compete with all these lions, you know. They young, they're hungry, like, he's like 38, just come with me, make money, do like some Ultimate Fighter show, be coach, be nice, you know. For him, for his kids, for his family, is gonna be better. But I don't think he is smart enough to do business with me."

Khabib Nurmagomedov vows to co-promote Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev with the UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the biggest proponents of setting up a fight between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev, who is popularly regarded as his protege.

During the same interaction with John Morgan, 'The Eagle' commented on the prospect of a scrap between the two lightweight bigwigs being one of the biggest UFC fights of the year.

Khabib Nurmagomedov further declared that he would help president Dana White and the UFC promote this 155-lbs clash given his close-knit relationship with Makhachev and the amount of resources he has as a promoter himself.

"I'm gonna be involved, you know, like big brother and long-time sparring partner of Islam Makhachev. Like this is two promoters gonna promote this fight. This fight can be like one of the biggest on this year, you know. If we promote this fight like right, this fight can be like the biggest fight in UFC of 2022."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's full interaction with John Morgan below:

Edited by David Andrew