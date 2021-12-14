"We are open to everything" - Khabib Nurmagomedov wouldn't mind signing Tony Ferguson to Eagle FC

Khabib Nurmagomedov has hinted that his MMA promotion, the Eagle Fighting Championship, is not adverse to the potential signing of his great rival Tony Ferguson.

In a recent press conference posted to the RT Sports YouTube channel, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked if he would consider signing either Tony Ferguson or Cody Garbrandt, both of whom are on losing streaks in theUFC.

His response indicated a willingness to potentially sign both men. He also revealed that Eagle FC is very close to singing former UFC fighter Kevin Lee, who was recently cut from MMA's leading promotion. Khabib Nurmagomedov said:

"Anything is possible. We are open to everything. In two days, when we will be holding another press conference, we will be ready to announce the signing of Kevin Lee. We are close to finalizing the deal but nothing is official yet. Why not? These guys have built themselves throughout their careers. They have over 10 fights in the UFC, are former champions of the UFC."

You can check out the full video below:

Who does Khabib Nurmagomedov already have signed to Eagle FC?

In 2022, Eagle FC is set to begin holding events in the United States and has begun signing a number of established names familiar to North American audiences.

EFC 44 is set to take place in late January in Miami, Florida. The card will be headlined by former UFC heavyweight Antonio 'Bigfoot' Silva, taking on undefeated boxer Tyrone Spong, who has also competed extensively in kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Ray Borg will also make an appearance as he takes on bantamweight veteran Cody Gibson. Borg and Gibson both have impressive records, having defeated some truly legitimate opposition.

Rashad Evans, who retired back in 2018, is also rumored to be competing on the card. Evans was once the UFC light heavyweight champion and has defeated the likes of Chael Sonnen, Dan Henderson and Rampage Jackson.

