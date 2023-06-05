A recent tweet by Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent fight fans into a frenzy, leaving them speculating about the cryptic message and what it could possibly mean. With Nurmagomedov's retirement still fresh in the minds of MMA fans, this surprise tweet has just added to the intrigue and curiosity surrounding his next move.

It was a sad day for MMA fans worldwide when Nurmagomedov announced his retirement on October 24, 2020, following a victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The Dagestani was unrivaled inside the octagon, as he amassed a perfect 29-0 record with notable victories over Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Nurmagomedov's retirement from the sport has created an irreplaceable void that continues to linger, with countless fans yearning for his return.

Fight fans immediately went into overdrive, analyzing Nurmagomedov's intriguing tweet. The mention of a younger version of himself prompted widespread speculation regarding a possible comeback or a new venture. The Russian wrote on Twitter:

"Wow, I'm about to fight and guess who's facing me? A younger version of myself! He's all fired up, just like I used to be. But then, out of nowhere, something weird happens. Wondering where this is leading me? Stick around to see what is next @meta_gameplan."

However, fight fans quickly discovered that Khabib Nurmagomedov's tweet was actually a tantalizing glimpse into his collaboration with Gameplan, the groundbreaking sports metaverse platform, where fans have the opportunity to engage in games, organize events, shop, and even interact with their beloved athletes.

Netizens reacted to Nurmagomedov's tweet, with some expressing their disappointment with the announcement. One fan wrote:

"This man flew off into the NFT sunset."

Another fan wrote:

"Is Khabib a bigger sell out then Conor at this point? At least we expect Conor to sell booze and watches, and what not but Khabib goes from retiring because of his “mom” to selling everything under the sun. What’s next? Fitroo tampons?"

Yet another fan wrote:

"I hate how this is not Khabib tweeting and the tweet is so annoying"

Check out some of the reactions below:

Joe Rogan reveals his dream fight involving Khabib Nurmagomedov

During a captivating episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, renowned UFC analyst Joe Rogan delved into the realm of fantasy fights. Rogan unveiled his hypothetical dream matchup featuring the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC veteran B.J. Penn, in their primes.

Rogan gushed over Penn, pointing out that he is the first non-Brazilian to win the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship at the black belt level and the first UFC fighter to win championships in two different weight classes.

Rogan's respect for Khabib Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is not a secret. Speaking about the dream matchup on episode #139 of JRE, Rogan stated:

"When you’ve got a guy who’s already as talented as B.J. with zero fear of getting tired, he was the G.O.A.T.... If there was a fight that I ever wanna see, it’d be Khabib Nurmagomedov in his prime vs. B.J. Penn.”

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

