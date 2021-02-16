Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his favorite upper body workout

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently posted a story on Instagram about his favorite upper body workout. The story acted as a promotional post for the fitness app 'Octazone'. Upper body workouts consist of exercises that cater to the physical requirements of the arms, core, chest, back, and shoulders.

In the field of MMA, upper body strength is an absolute must. The sport requires a lot of exertion of the upper body. Whether it be grappling or striking - the upper body's strength, conditioning and maneuverability play a deciding role inside the Octagon.

Khabib Nurmaogomedov has displayed exceptional upper body strength whenever he has stepped inside the Octagon. The domination that he brings, along with his grappling, arises from impressive strength and skills. Let's break down the UFC Lightweight Champion's favorite upper body workouts (Exercise, Reps, Rest Time):

Push-ups with shoulder taps, 14, 40 sec Superman, 12, 30 sec Clapping Push-Ups, 12, 30 sec High Plank, 90 sec, 40 sec Bicycle Crunches, 24, 30 sec Narrow Push-Ups, 16, 40 sec Crunches, 30, 50 sec

Push-ups with shoulder taps require one to touch one shoulder with the opposite hand when the arms are fully stretched. Every time the arms stretch, the movement is repeated alternatively. Shoulder tap push-ups combine the exertion of strength while attempting to maintain balance. It is a compound exercise, with the arms, chest, and core all having to get involved.

A Superman Hold is an exercise that is extensively used to strengthen the core, upper back, and lower back.

Clapping push-ups are another variant of push-ups, wherein the executor claps with both hands after pushing up from the ground. They add to the cardio-effectiveness of an athlete, and also improve spontaneous strength.

The high plank is a version of the plank position. It requires a person to settle into a plank with arms outstretched, like a push-up.

Bicycle crunches engage the hips, obliques, and abdominal muscles. They help develop a strong and explosive core. The hip flexors, too, become more agile in movement.

Next up, the narrow push-ups and crunches are standard exercises that contribute to overall strength and balance.

This workout largely aims towards explosive strength and the conditioning to sustain it. Overwhelming strength and conditioning are two things that Khabib Nurmagomedov has never had a shortage of in his fighting career. The fact that his favorite workout is a grueling upper body drill tells us why he was able to dominate the way he did.

Where does Khabib Nurmagomedov share his workouts?

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares his workouts on the fitness app called "Octazone." The app consists of workouts designed by Khabib Nurmagomedov, with the tagline "Workouts by Khabib".

The app is currently only available on iOS. However, the Android version of the app will reportedly be out by Spring 2021.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced the launch of the app on his Instagram account on December 4, 2020.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has crafted the workouts to work on the principles of self-discipline. He has always valued self-discipline and aims to take his customers on a similar journey.

This is not the only venture Khabib Nurmagomedov undertook after his retirement. 'The Eagle' made the announcement about the launch of his mobile service, Eagle Mobile, in November 2020. Furthermore, he acquired the Russian MMA promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship.