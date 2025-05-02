Khabib Nurmagomedov shares icy two-word reply to brutal Dagestan training footage

Khabib Nurmagomedov introduced the majority of MMA fans to the region of Dagestan, a republic of Russia. Nurmagomedov often referenced the place he was born and raised during his appearances at UFC press conferences.
Recently, old footage of Nurmagomedov training in the rugged terrain of his home surfaced online, where he shared a two-word reaction to the video. The footage was posted to Instagram by @efc_dagestan, who wrote:
"The famous duck with stones at Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov's mountain range. In the case Khabib, Islam Makhachev, Eldar Eldarov, Tagir Ulanbekov. 2011, Hustada."
Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov training in Dagestan below:
Upon seeing the footage online, Nurmagomedov shared a short but poignant reflection of the moment, writing:
"Amazing memories."
The former UFC lightweight champion was guided by his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who oversaw an MMA program in the mountains of Dagestan that produced numerous MMA and Sambo world champions. The likes of Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov also spent their youth grinding away in the Caucasus mountain range.
Belal Muhammad unpacks brutal reality of training with Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the greatest fighters in the history of MMA. Relentless pressure and unwavering domination were hallmarks of Nurmagomedov's career, and he retired with an undefeated 29-0 record.
Stories of the former UFC lightweight champion's insatiable work ethic and brutal training sessions have been told for years. Current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has now shared an insight into what training alongside 'The Eagle' is really like.
Muhammad has trained with Nurmagomedov part-time since 2023, and he recently appeared on the Barstool Chicago podcast, where he detailed the sessions. He said:
"A lot of times, you'll go to gyms and you'll know, 'I feel sore today, so I'm gonna go lighter with this guy.' There's not a light round in that gym. And Khabib, he's still training, he's still going hard, he's smashing me no matter what. So it's always good because you level up with those guys. It humbles you, right? I'm the champion now, [but] they don't care if you're the champion.You still have to do the pushups, you still have to do the running with the team."
Check out Belal Muhammad discuss training with Khabib Nurmagomedov below (18:00):