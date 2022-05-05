Khabib Nurmagomedov shuts down "stupid guy" Tony Ferguson talking trash about him on interview with Daniel Cormier - "Leave me alone and focus on yourself" 

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently had some stern words for Tony Ferguson. In an interview with Daniel Cormier during The DC Check-In, 'El Cucuy' discussed his upcoming fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 274. However, Ferguson couldn't help but take a dig at 'The Eagle'.

The former interim lightweight champion admitted he hadn't prepared for his last few fights in the octagon. The first three-fight losing streak of his career is certainly evidence of that. Confident that his preparations for the Chandler fight will result in success, the American found time to fire shots at his nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"I'm gonna be real, the last few fights I didn't prepare like I should have. I didn't take the opportunities I wanted to. I'm not gonna say on purpose, but I wanna be real. There was enough film out there for Khabib to take a fight and the p***y's still running."

The undefeated former champ Nurmagomedov responded to Tony Ferguson in a comment on 'DC's Instagram post:

"Last 3 years, Tony has not won a single round in the UFC. leave me alone and focus on yourself stupid guy."

Tony Ferguson (left), Daniel Cormier (right) [Image courtesy of @dc_mma on Instagram]

Arguably one of the most anticipated fights in UFC history, Ferguson and Nurmagomedov seemed destined to meet inside the cage. The fight was scheduled to take place five times but fell through every time due to something or the other.

In 2015, 'The Eagle' pulled out due to a rib injury. A year later, Ferguson wasn't medically cleared to compete due to fluid in his lungs. In 2017, a grueling weight cut saw Nurmagomedov forced into hospital and removed from the fight. In 2018, Ferguson tripped over a cable while filming for the UFC and sustained a severe knee injury just days before the fight. For the fifth and final cancelation, COVID-19 travel restrictions in 2020 meant the Russian could not travel to the event.

Fans might enjoy a back-and-forth once again between the two men but won't count on any future announcements being made.

Watch Tony Ferguson's interview with Daniel Cormier below:

Can Tony Ferguson end his three-fight losing streak?

'El Cucuy' has only lost three times in the UFC since 2013. Unfortunately, the three losses have been consecutive in his last few outings. At 38 years old, arguably entering the twilight of his MMA career, Ferguson is still as motivated as ever to become the lightweight champion.

Standing in Ferguson's way is a man who will also be looking to find a much-needed victory himself in Michael Chandler. 'Iron' is 1-2 in since making his UFC debut in 2021. The two men have followed similar career paths of late, having suffered losses to current champion Charles Oliveira and contender Justin Gaethje.

The fight between the two makes sense. Both fighters require a win and have lost to the guys above them. A win for either man is sure to put them back on the path to title contention.

Edited by Avinash Tewari