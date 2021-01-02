Khabib Nurmagomedov swimming upriver: When UFC lightweight champion took on the icy cold waves!

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has unique methods of training and is willing to do whatever it takes to become the best fighter on the planet, which he arguably is. Remember the time when the undefeated Russian swam against the current of an icy cold river in Dagestan?

In 2019, while preparing to defend his title against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, Khabib Nurmagomedov decided to test himself by swimming against the flow in a freezing cold river in Dagestan, Russia. The fight against Ferguson never happened due to COVID-19 but the image of The Eagle challenging the might of mother nature remains etched in the minds of fans.

Well, given the fact that he's wrestled bears as a kid, it wasn't surprising to see Khabib swimming against the flow in an icy cold river. But the mental toughness that is required to put oneself through such rigors is astounding. The steely determination that Nurmagomedov has to become the best fighter ever shines through during unique training sessions like this.

Khabib's late father Abdulmanap made sure that his son faced extremities outside the cage so that nothing fazes him inside it. Khabib Nurmagomedov often goes to extreme lengths to train. We have seen him wrestling bears, running up mountainsides, and swimming up rivers.

Very few people, including fighters, have the mental and physical strength to put themselves to the test as Khabib does. That is why there are very few people like him. The man is undefeated in 29 fights and is the #1 male pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. Khabib Nurmagomedov is a role model for up and coming fighters both inside and outside the cage.

Khabib Nurmagomedov set to take a call on his fighting career after meeting Dana White

After another dominant performance at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced the decision to hang up his gloves. Following his second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje, Nurmagomedov bid an emotional adieu to the sport. He said that he doesn't wish to continue fighting in the absence of his father.

Although we have often seen people retiring only to return to the octagon, Khabib Nurmagomedov seems like a person who keeps his word. However, UFC president Dana White remains hopeful of being able to convince the Russian to return for at least one more fight. The pair will meet in Abu Dhabi soon to take a call on Nurmagomedov's career.