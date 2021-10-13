Khabib Nurmagomedov takes a shot at Conor McGregor in Instagram story

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took a shot at Conor McGregor on his Instagram story. Alongside a photo of McGregor, Nurmagomedov wrote on Instagram:

"Where is my medal from Bastrykin? I was also beaten by Dagestanis in a crowd." (translated via Instagram @combatalk)

Khabib Nurmagomedov was referring to a recent incident where a man in Russia was awarded the Departmental Medal of Valor and Courage by the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) Alexander Bastrykin.

25-year-old Roman Kovalev stood up for a girl in the Moscow metro and was beaten by three natives of Dagestan. The girl, an eyewitness to the events, pressed the panic button on the train, ran out of the car and immediately alerted the police.

The criminals were arrested after a hot pursuit. They were charged with attempted murder and the use of violence against a government official. According to the TFR's official website, the girl will be rewarded for alerting the cops.

When Khabib Nurmagomedov and his Dagestani teammates attacked Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov's most recent jibe at Conor McGregor came in reference to the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. A few boundaries were crossed in the lead-up to the title fight between Khabib and McGregor.

After successfully defending his title, Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped out of the octagon and attacked Conor's teammate Dillon Danis. All hell broke loose at the T-Mobile arena as Khabib's Dagestani teammates entered the octagon with every intention of hurting the Irishman.

Cage Warriors fighter Zubaira Tukhugov was the first to enter the cage and even bragged about slapping Conor. Another Dagestani teammate, Asadulla Emiragaev, was seen landing a punch on the Irishman from behind. While a few arrests were made following the incident, everyone seems to have gotten off lightly.

Khabib Nurmagomedov later admitted to losing control during the UFC 229 brawl. 'The Eagle' said at a Q&A session in Melbourne:

“I lost control a little bit,” he said. “We talk with father before the fight, (and he said) ‘We have to be relaxed, don’t listen to him. Just do your thing.’ And when my father tried to smash me (after the brawl), I told him, ‘Hey, we didn’t talk about after the fight. We only talked about before the fight, so what are we gonna do?'"

Also Read

Watch Khabib discuss the UFC 229 brawl:

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh