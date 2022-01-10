Khabib Nurmagomedov talks 'one of the best knockouts of all time in MMA'

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes his teammate and PFL featherweight champion Movlid Khaybulaev boasts one of the best knockout finishes in the history of MMA.

Khaybulaev was one of Nurmagomedov's primary sparring partners during 'The Eagle's last UFC title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. However, since then, Khaybulaev has gone on to carve his own legacy in the rising PFL promotion.

The finish that Nurmagomedov is referring to is Khaybulaev's flying knee KO of now-UFC fighter Damon Jackson. The KO is somewhat reminiscent of Jorge Masvidal's brutal finish of Ben Askren, as 'Killer' knocked Jackson unconscious in only 10 seconds.

Speaking about his teammate in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Khabib stated:

"His hands are very good. His knee... He have one of the best knockout of all time in MMA, you know, like, with jumping knee... For us, Movlid, he grew up like a wrestler. And now, last couple years, he become striker, it was like [a] surprise, you know? When he jump on the cage with this knee, crazy. And when he knock out this guy, more than knockout, I like when he touches his head and doesn't hit him. He understands his opponent is finished."

You can check out Khabib's comments and the memorable KO below:

Which of Khabib Nurmagomedov's training partners are worth keeping an eye on?

The stable of Dagestani fighters that train with and under Khabib Nurmagomedov are some of the most talented fighters on the planet right now. Most fans will know the established names, including Islam Makhachev, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Tagir Ulanbekov.

However, there are a number of fighters from Dagestan who are still under the radar, but have the potential to be champions one day.

One of the biggest Dagestani prospects under Khabib Nurmagomedov's tutelege is Usman Nurmagomedov, the younger cousin of 'The Eagle'. Usman is a 14-0 lightweight currently signed to Bellator MMA. He has been tearing through the promotion and is currently ranked in the top five of the division, albeit having not fought a top-10 opponent yet.

UFC bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov is another name MMA fans should keep an eye on. Currently 13-0, Umar already has one UFC win on his record. He seems destined to amass many more in the future.

