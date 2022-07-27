"Get your excuses ready" - Khabib Nurmagomedov plans for Islam Makhachev to defeat "best fighter" Charles Oliveira early at UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov is extremely confident that his friend and training partner Islam Makhachev will beat Charles Oliveira when they face off in Abu Dhabi at UFC 280. The former lightweight champion has a message for all the doubters: get your excuses ready.

Nurmagomedov has spent the last several months campaigning to get Makhachev a lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira since Makhachev beat Bobby Green in February. Dana White initially wanted Makhachev to fight Beneil Dariush, but between Dariush's injuries and fan demand for Oliveira vs. Makhachev, the UFC boss finally relented and booked them for October 22.

In a new Instagram Reel, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a video imagining the moment before 'Do Bronx' and Makhachev fight, with Bruce Buffer announcing in the cage. He wrote in Russian:

"Just goosebumps from waiting. Islam Makhachev is coming out for this fight against the best fighter at the moment in UFC. Oliveira is the best fighter of 2022. He is one of the best, regardless of the weight category, also goes on a 12-win streak in the UFC. This fight will answer all questions. Someone reads history, and someone writes it. Prepare your excuses, we aim to win Oliveira ahead of schedule InshaAllah."

Charles Oliveira believes Islam Makhachev has Khabib Nurmagomedov to thank for his title shot

Charles Oliveira may not technically be the UFC lightweight champion due to a half pound weigh-in miss at UFC 274, but he still carries himself as the champion and considers his fight against Islam Makhachev to be another title defense.

When asked what he thought of Makhachev as a contender, he gave the Dagestani fighter respect but said Khabib Nurmagomedov played a big part in earning him a title shot.

In an interview with ESPN Brazil, Oliveira said:

“In reality, I think that he has his merits. He has been on a long winning streak. If I’m not mistaken, it has been 11 in a row, right? Or something like that. But, on the other hand, Khabib [Nurmagomedov] also has a huge weight. Having that man on your back, whether you like it or not, gives it weight. He retired undefeated and all the history of what he has done. So, whether you like it or not, it does have weight. But in my mind, I think that he should have to do one more fight in order to fight for the belt."

Makhachev's ten fight win streak is impressive, although some fans and pundits have pointed out that none of those wins have come against top-five lightweights. This was a part of why Dana White was so insistent that Makhachev face Beneil Dariush, who was in the lightweight top five until inactivity pushed him down to number six.

This is where Khabib Nurmagomedov was able to use his influence, not just with the UFC but with the media as well to hype up an Oliveira vs. Makhachev fight. Now the fight will become reality on October 22 at UFC 280.

