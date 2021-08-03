Khabib Nurmagomedov tells Mike Tyson the names of 3 athletes who inspired him immensely

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently made an appearance on boxing legend Mike Tyson's 'Hotboxin with Mike Tyson' podcast. In doing so, Nurmagomedov claimed that he fulfilled a lifelong dream of sitting down with Mike Tyson and having a conversation about life.

Khabib Nurmagomedov also stated that Mike Tyson is one of the three athletes who inspired him immensely to achieve greatness - the other two being Brazilian footballer Ronaldo Nazario and another boxing legend, Muhammad Ali.

In conversation with Mike Tyson, Henry Cejudo and Ali Abdelaziz during the podcast, Khabib Nurmagomedov said:

"Three athletes who inspired me like crazy - It was Brazilian Ronaldo, Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali. I met two of them, but, I [didn't] have a chance to meet Muhammad Ali... I hope, like next life [I get to meet him]." Mike Tyson chimed in, asserting with confidence that Khabib Nurmagomedov would have absolutely loved meeting Muhammad Ali. Claiming that he believes he will meet Muhammad Ali, Khabib Nurmagomedov said, "I really believe, next life, I'm gonna meet with him [Muhammad Ali]."

Watch the interaction below:

Besides Khabib Nurmagomedov, Mike Tyson himself drew inspiration from Muhammad Ali

Mike Tyson has been extremely vocal about the impact that Muhammad Ali had on his life. Undoubtedly, 'The Greatest' Muhamad Ali became a cult icon because of his exceptional skills inside the ring and the persona he weaved about himself outside the ring.

Muhammad Ali was the greatest for a reason. And it had much more to do with his mouth than his fists. Listen to this masterpiece on racism. pic.twitter.com/ZCMKvasWby — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) June 4, 2020

Muhammad Ali used the platform he earned to inspire people by sticking to his beliefs and standing for what he felt was right. He emerged as a hero as he battled racism with outspoken beliefs and a 'never quit' attitude.

Ali's life inspired many for generations to come, including a young Mike Tyson. When Mike Tyson was only fourteen years old, he promised Muhammad Ali that he would defeat Larry Holmes and avenge Ali's loss at the hands of the heavyweight boxer. For those who might not be aware, Larry Holmes defeated Muhammad Ali in one of his last appearances inside the ring.

Mike Tyson feels he would’ve lost to a prime Muhammad Ali 🥊 pic.twitter.com/A205OPvCol — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) April 13, 2020

Ali's life has been heavily documented, and the late boxer continues to inspire many more like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Mike Tyson.

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Avinash Tewari