Khabib Nurmagomedov thanks manager who helped him sign with the UFC, and it's not Ali Abdelaziz 

Khabib Nurmagomedov's long-time friend and former manager, Ali Abdelaziz, is not to be credited for the Dagestani legend's UFC signing. During his recent induction to the UFC Hall of Fame, Nurmagomedov credited Mike Constantino for helping him sign with the promotion.

Apart from Constantino, 'The Eagle' also thanked Sam Carden, Murad Keshto, and Eldar, who played a vital role in the signing. Nurmagomedov said during his Hall of Fame induction speech:

"Thank you so much who signed me in the UFC. It was not Ali [Abdelaziz]. It was different management company. It was Mike Constantino, it was Sam Carden, it was Murad Keshto, it was Eldar. They helped me. They was very big part of this signing, you know? I was just training. They doing other stuff, you know? They was doing other stuff and I don't wanna forget them. Thank you guys."

Constantino acknowledged the gesture and replied via Twitter.

Mike Constantino @AMAFightClub Thank you to the Legend @TeamKhabib for the acknowledgement during your @ufc Hall of Fame induction speech, my memories of our experiences together will last a lifetime! Thank you to the Legend @TeamKhabib for the acknowledgement during your @ufc Hall of Fame induction speech, my memories of our experiences together will last a lifetime! https://t.co/AFJzGjEwq7

The UFC signed Nurmagomedov in 2011 courtesy of his previous management team MVC Sports Management, headed by Mike Constantino. Constantino is also the head coach at the AMA Fight Club in New Jersey, home to names like Jim Miller and Dan Miller.

Charles Oliveira plans to lure Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been rooting for his friend Islam Makhachev to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title. While 'do Bronx' is eyeing a money-fight against Conor McGregor, he has agreed to take on Makhachev if they fight in Brasil.

The uncrowned lightweight king has also been touted as the only potential threat to former champ Nurmagomedov. While 'The Eagle' stays firm on his retirement stance, Oliveira has hatched a plan to bring the Dagestani legend back to action. 'do Bronx' plans to challenge the former lightweight king after defeating his friend and teammate Makhachev. The Brazilian recently told Ag.Fight:

“He was champion, 29 wins in a row, and never said anything. He always sold the fight in a good way, really damn well, and today he is always talking a lot. And if it’s to talk, I’m going to say it; I’ll beat Islam Makhachev and then challenge Khabib to come back from retirement.

It’s the fight everyone will want to see. Isn’t that what everyone will want to see? Everyone says Khabib is f***ing tough. I respect him a lot, but lately, he’s been talking too much.” [translation via Brazilian MMA Legends on YouTube]

