Khabib Nurmagomedov urges fans to keep wearing masks in recent post 

Khabib Nurmagomedov has urged fans to continue the practice of wearing masks amid growing concerns over the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the globe.

In his latest post on Instagram, Khabib reminded everyone about the importance of continuing to wear masks in public to restrict the spread of the rampant virus. 'The Eagle' shared a picture of himself wearing a mask, with the caption stating:

"Wear masks - do not forget that there are people who saw you without masks." (translated via Google)

Khabib Nurmagomedov is well aware of the devastating effects that COVID-19 has had on individuals around the world. Back in February 2020, the Dagestani lost his father Abdulmanap due to Covid-related complications. The loss took such a heavy emotional toll on Khabib that he retired from MMA following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

The former UFC lightweight champion promised his mother he'd retire after fighting Gaethje because she didn't want him to compete in the absence of his father. In his post-fight interview following his victory last October, a very emotional Khabib said:

“This was my last fight. After what happened with my father, when the UFC called me about Justin, I talked with my mother for three days. She don’t want me to fight without [my] father, but I promised her it’s gonna be my last fight. And if I give my word, I have to follow this. It was my last fight here..."

When COVID-19 spoiled the much-anticipated matchup between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson

Throughout his career, Khabib Nurmagomedov was booked to fight Tony Ferguson on five separate occasions. Incredibly, the fight never came to fruition for various reasons.

The last time they were scheduled to meet in the octagon was at UFC 249 for the lightweight title back in May 2020.

While fans were hopeful about finally getting to see two of the best lightweights on the planet battle it out for 155-pound gold, it just wasn't meant to be. Due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions in Russia at the time, 'The Eagle' wasn't able to fly to the United States for the event.

He was replaced by Justin Gaethje, who fought Ferguson for the interim title. The failed matchup represented the last time Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were booked to fight.

