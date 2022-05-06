Khabib Nurmagomedov wanted Tony Ferguson fight "so bad" - "I'd run through him"

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson was one of the most-anticipated and sought-after fights in UFC history. Despite a lot of hype, the matchup never took place in the octagon. The fight was postponed not once, not twice, but five times before the Dagestani fighter retired from the sport.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday UFC 209 took place 4 years ago today.



Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were scheduled to fight for the interim UFC Lightweight title on this card.



The fight fell apart one day before the card. UFC 209 took place 4 years ago today.Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were scheduled to fight for the interim UFC Lightweight title on this card.The fight fell apart one day before the card. https://t.co/m0vF4rEFoB

In a recent video uploaded to Smesh Bros' YouTube channel, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov sat down alongside Magomed Ismailov for a friendly chat.

During their conversation, the two also discussed Tony Ferguson and his canceled UFC fights against 'The Eagle'. Nurmagomedov revealed how eager he was to face the American fighter. However, the Dagestani stated that if the two had fought, he would have certainly "run through him."

"I wanted to fight him so bad, but God had other plans. We both had circumstances that didn't let the fight happen... Tony wouldn't have done anything to me, I'd run through him. "

Watch Nurmagomedov discuss Tony Ferguson in the video below:

"I'm going to put him to the test"- Tony Ferguson discusses plans against Michael Chandler at UFC 274

Tony Ferguson claimed in a recent interview with Daniel Cormier that Michael Chandler's legs have not fully healed since the beating he took in his last fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. 'El Cucuy', therefore, is planning to test the 36-year-old's durability inside the octagon:

"I know his legs aren't healed from the leg kicks... Kid's got dropped foot so I'm gonna test it. I'm gonna make sure I go out there and be real... I mean I'm sure that he probably didn't do too much sparring in camp too because he probably got hurt, so come Saturday night, I'm going to put him to the test."

You can check out the conversation between 'DC' and Ferguson below:

Ferguson will face Michael Chandler on the main card of UFC 274 on May 7, 2022, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA



Which fight are you most excited for at UFC 274?



#MMA #UFC274 An epic card with two title fightsWhich fight are you most excited for at UFC 274? An epic card with two title fights 👀Which fight are you most excited for at UFC 274?🔥#MMA #UFC274 https://t.co/8PW67zO4Dg

The former interim champion has a professional record of 25 wins and six losses. The fighter most recently competed in the octagon against Beneil Dariush at UFC 262, where he was defeated by 'Benny' via decision.

Chandler, on the other hand, has a professional record of 22 wins and seven losses. His most recent outing was against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, where he lost via unanimous decision.

Both fighters will be looking to snap out of their losing streak this Saturday.

Edited by Aziel Karthak