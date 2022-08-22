"After such a knockout, a lot of people don't recover" - Khabib Nurmagomedov weighs in on whether Kamaru Usman can reclaim welterweight crown from Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman was knocked out for the first time in his career at UFC 278, where he lost the welterweight title to Leon Edwards. After dominating the majority of the fight, Usman looked set for another title defense when 'Rocky' landed the mother of all head kicks to claim the throne.

Usman's friend and former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked about the fight at a recent Eagle FC event and whether or not he feels that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' can rebound from such a defeat.

"I'm aware that the trilogy is already in the works. I believe he can beat Leon Edwards. But after such a knockout, a lot of people don't recover. It will be interesting to see. But I would love to see a trilogy, they are 1 and 1."

It already seems clear that the next title fight at welterweight will take place between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards. The only question that's left is when the fight will take place. As Nurmagomedov alluded to, the knockout suffered by Usman was severe, and he will need the necessary amount of time to recover.

Kamaru Usman will not have to wait in order to get his rematch against Leon Edwards.

Dana White spoke to the media following UFC 278, and was asked whether or not Leon Edwards would be fighting Kamaru Usman next or someone else.

"I don't think he'd have to sit and wait anyway, due to the knockout. He wouldn't have to wait that long. He'd have to go back into camp and start training again anyway. First of all we'd have to have the date. We're booked up all the way... I think we're booked up all the way to January. So there would be no waiting for him."

Usman himself seems set on the idea of a third fight against 'Rocky', releasing a tweet promising to come back stronger.

"Champs f$ck up sometimes... but we bounce back and come with a vengeance!!"

'The Nigerian Nightmare' will be looking to prove superiority over Edwards when they collide again. 'Rocky' on the other hand, will be going out to prove that he deserves the title, and that a new welterweight king has arrived.

