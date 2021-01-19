Khabib responds to Max Holloway's claim of being the best boxer in the UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that Max Holloway is one of the best boxers in the UFC. The retired champion also thinks that the Hawaiian "Blessed" is still away from reaching his peak.

Max Holloway just defeated Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7 in Abu Dhabi. Khabib, who examined the action from up close, believes that Max Holloway is already one of the best fighters in the UFC, even though he still potentially has many years left in his MMA career.

Talking to the YouTube channel "Full Reptile" after the UFC Fight Island 7 main event, Khabib was questioned about the "Blessed" comments during the fifth round while still fighting Kattar - Max Holloway shouted to the commentary booth from the octagon that he is "the best boxer in the UFC."

"I love this one, like, [to] fight and at the same time talk to his opponent, to some corner, to [UFC president] Dana [White]. This is [an] amazing feeling. About [Max Holloway being the] best boxer, I don't know. But he is one of the best for sure, and his cardio, I think, he has very good cardio, very good chin. And now his experience in [is increasing] in every fight. I think [that] his time is going to come. I think [that] this is not yet [his prime]. This [fight with Kattar] was his best performance [in the UFC], but in the future, he [still] has a couple of years to show and become maybe the best fighter of all time," said Khabib.

Max Holloway shouting "I'm the best boxer in the UFC" at the commentary desk while slipping punches is one of the baddest things to ever happen in the UFC.pic.twitter.com/2uTeaVkkzt — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 17, 2021

Max Holloway displayed some of the best skills ever seen inside the octagon to defeat Kattar via unanimous decision in a legendary performance that has caused many MMA fans, fighters, and analysts to hail him among the best.

Still the No. 1 featherweight contender, Max Holloway will now watch the division's current champion Alexander Volkanovski defend his title against Brian Ortega in an upcoming title fight on March 27.

Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Max Holloway could be the best MMA fighter ever

UFC 231 Holloway v Ortega

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC featherweight No. 1 contender Max Holloway could become the best MMA fighter of all time if he continues to deliver performances like the one against Calvin Kattar at UFC Fight Island 7.

Khabib, the unbeaten UFC lightweight champion, is in Abu Dhabi, where the UFC Fight Island 7 action just happened. Answering a question for the YouTube channel "Full Reptile" regarding Max Holloway's performance, Khabib praised the top featherweight contender.

"I think that Max Holloway is already one of the best who ever competed in MMA, you know? He is one of the best. And probably he is the best featherweight of all time. I think [the fight against Calvin Kattar] was his best performance. And when we look at Max, he is not old, you know? But he has a lot of fights in the UFC. But how old [is he]? 28, 29? I think [that] his prime time is coming, [it has] not come yet. I think [that] maybe this year, or maybe next year [it] is going to be his prime time. [His prime] was not when he was [the UFC featherweight] champion; I think his time is going to come if he is going to keep focused, doing everything [that he has] to do," examined Khabib. "I really like Max, you know? I was supposed to fight with him in 2018. I think [that] his time is going to come, like, maybe [at the] end of this year, maybe next year. But [the fight against Calvin Kattar] was his best performance. I believe [that] he has [the] potential [to] be [even a greater] fighter than he [is now]."

