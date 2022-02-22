"Khabib's going to dominate him" - Javier Mendez on potential Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. GSP grappling match

Javier Mendez has given his thoughts on a potential grappling showdown between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

When we talk about some of the contenders in the "greatest of all time" discussion, there's no way of ignoring GSP and Nurmagomedov. Both fighters have done some fantastic things throughout the course of their time in combat sports. As we look ahead to their futures, it still feels like there is a chapter or two yet to be written.

A matchup between 'Rush' and 'The Eagle' has been touted numerous times in the past. Now, a grappling match between the duo could potentially be on the cards. Mendez, when posed with a question about the idea, gave his thoughts on the matchup. Speaking to Submission Radio, he said:

“That would be interesting, that would be fun to watch. He’s grappling now, he [Khabib Nurmagomedov] kills everybody. The guy is still killing everybody - he’s heavier though, but he’s killing everybody.”

He added:

“Khabib is gonna dominate him, just like he does everybody else. That’s what I expect. I expect nothing less from him. I’ve never seen him not dominate anybody.”

Watch Javier Mendez's interview with Submission Radio below:

A potential grappling match between St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov was recently proposed by Eagle FC's president, with some believing it could genuinely happen under the right set of circumstances.

It remains to be seen whether it will come to fruition.

Would the UFC book Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov?

If past reports are to be believed, the Ultimate Fighting Championship was interested, on more than one occasion, in booking a fight between Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov. For one reason or another, it never happened. Today, Eagle FC may well have the edge if the duo ever lock horns.

GSP has had his fair share of issues with the UFC after the promotion refused to let him out of his contract to box Oscar de La Hoya. Additionally, St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov have both retired from mixed martial arts and it doesn't seem to be in the UFC's DNA to put on a bout that isn't purely MMA.

Stranger things have happened and you should never say never. Nevertheless, it's unlikely.

