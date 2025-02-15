"Khamzat Chimaev brings in the numbers" - UFC analyst makes strong argument for ‘Borz’ to leapfrog Nassourdine Imavov in title contention

Din Thomas explained why he believes Khamzat Chimaev should receive the next UFC middleweight title shot.

In October 2024, number three-ranked Chimaev extended his UFC record to 8-0 with a first-round submission against former world champion Robert Whittaker.

Chimaev's latest win made him the frontrunner to face the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2. 'Stillknocks' defended his title by unanimous decision on Feb. 8 against Sean Strickland.

The MMA world changes rapidly and the middleweight title picture has been altered since Chimaev defeated Whittaker last October.

On Feb. 1, No.1-ranked Nassourdine Imavov defeated Israel Adesanya by second-round knockout, strengthening his argument for a title shot.

During a recent episode of UFC Live, analyst Din Thomas had this to say about why Chimaev deserves the next middleweight title shot:

"This is TV. We got to cast it with the best people. Khamzat Chimaev, he brings in the numbers. He brings in the eyeballs. It's not like he doesn't deserve the fight as well. So, you got to cast it with the best fighter who brings in the biggest amount of draw in terms of audience and that's Khamzat Chimaev."

Nassourdine Imavov's knockout against Israel Adesanya extended his winning streak to four fights - Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier, Brendan Allen, and Adesanya.

Check out Din Thomas' comments below (2:50):

Dricus du Plessis claims Khamzat Chimaev should be his next opponent

There's an ongoing trend with UFC champions aspiring to conquer a second world title, including Islam Makhachev, Belal Muhammad, and Ilia Topuria.

Following UFC 312, middleweight king Dricus du Plessis voiced his interest in moving up to light heavyweight and potentially fighting Alex Pereira.

During the UFC 312 post-fight press conference, Du Plessis made it clear that he intends to defend his middleweight throne against Khamzat Chimaev before potentially moving up to 205 pounds:

"So, I'm not rushing that, 'My next fight is Alex Pereira.' No, no, no, I want that Khamzat next. I think he deserves a hiding."

Dricus du Plessis claimed the UFC middleweight title with a split-decision win against Sean Strickland in January 2024. The South African world champion has since defended his throne against Israel Adesanya (fourth-round submission) and Strickland in a rematch (unanimous decision).

Check out Dricus Du Plessis' comments below (5:40):

