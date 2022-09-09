"Maybe he's hiding in some cave, some hole" - Paulo Costa says he hasn't seen Khamzat Chimaev since the UFC PI altercation 

Khamzat Chimaev has gone missing since the altercation between him and Paulo Costa. At least that is what 'Borrachinha' is claiming.

Footage emerged a few days ago of 'Borz' approaching Costa at the UFC Performance Institute, over some comments that the Brazilian had made towards Chimaev in a press conference. Fortunately, there were enough team members around to calm things down before a serious fight broke out. Costa is now saying that he has not seen 'Borz' since the incident.

'Borrachinha' was recently interviewed by Oscar Willis of TheMacLife, and was questioned about the incident between the two fighters. Costa said:

"It was just me, Jake Shields, Tamara, you know... my girlfriend and Jake Shields. But he was not there to fight, he just wanted to talk some s***. And now he is hiding. I came here for a couple of days after that, maybe he's hiding in some cave, some hole. I didn't see him anymore."

Given that Khamzat Chimaev fights at both welterweight and middleweight, a matchup with Paulo Costa could happen in the future if both fighters are still interested in settling their beef.

Khamzat Chimaev speaks on backstage brawl before UFC 279 press conference

Khamzat Chimaev reportedly got into two separate scuffles prior to the UFC 279 press conference, which led to the event being canceled. The cancellation is a first for the UFC.

Things initially kicked off via a confrontation between Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev, with the Chechen confronting 'Trailblazer' about some comments he had made towards 'Borz'. The pair already have history, with an altercation taking place last year at the fighters' hotel.

Once things had settled between Holland and Chimaev, Nate Diaz and his team walked into the building and things kicked off once again, this time between 'Borz' and the Diaz team.

A video of Chimaev speaking about the incident on Instagram live has been recorded, and 'Borz' appears to have very little to say about the incident:

"I told them not to play with us. Kevin got his. Diaz got his."

All eyes will be on the upcoming ceremonial weigh-ins, where the UFC will no doubt have security on stand-by in case things start to escalate.

Khamzat Chimaev has taken the MMA world by storm since his arrival in the UFC. He seems to be ruffling the feathers of many fighters on the roster after separate altercations with Paulo Costa, Kevin Holland and Nate Diaz.

