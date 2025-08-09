  • home icon
  Khamzat Chimaev's coach addresses concerns about grappling savant's cardio ahead of Dricus du Plessis fight: "It's totally different"

Khamzat Chimaev's coach addresses concerns about grappling savant's cardio ahead of Dricus du Plessis fight: "It's totally different"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Aug 09, 2025 03:55 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev will take on Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Khamzat Chimaev will take on Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Khamzat Chimaev has spent most of his UFC career overwhelming opponents with pressure and quick finishes. However, questions about his gas tank have followed him into his first title fight.

As he prepares to face Dricus du Plessis in the UFC 319 main event on Aug. 16 in Chicago, his coach Joakim Karlsson says the version stepping into the octagon will be better equipped for a five-round battle. Chimaev has drawn criticism in the past for slowing down in later rounds.

The challenge against du Plessis, a champion with proven championship-round endurance, has only amplified the discussion. Karlsson insists those doubts are misplaced and credits a revamped approach to strength and conditioning under the guidance of Sam Calavitta. Speaking at UFC 319 media day, Karlsson said:

"Man, you can't compare Khamzat, now, this time, with [the one from] one, two years ago. It's totally different. He has a different strength and conditioning coach now. It's a different level now. I don't think it's fair to compare him from one, two years ago. It's not the same." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
He added:

"He's just taking training more seriously now. He has good dedication to what he does because now it's serious stuff, it's coming up to a championship fight. So he's been more serious about everything. He's taking care of nutrition, sleep, recovery and everything. He's good."

Arman Tsarukyan confident in Khamzat Chimaev’s conditioning for UFC 319

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has been an integral part of Khamzat Chimaev’s camp and sees no reason to doubt his ability to go the distance against Dricus du Plessis.

He spoke about a structured program built around improving recovery and aerobic endurance, with Sam Calavitta overseeing detailed strength and conditioning work twice a week alongside regular striking and wrestling sessions.

Tsarukyan also said that the key part of the regimen includes monitoring recovery levels daily through specialized tracking devices. Speaking in a recent interview with Kamil Gadzhiev, Tsarukyan said:

"There’s a device that shows his recovery stats every morning right after he gets up, and in the case he's overtrained, they let him rest so he is fully ready. Because if you show up overtrained or a sparring session, you can't work properly. So, he needs a man beside him who controls him 24/7 and stops him at the right moment so he doesn't get overtrained. He is a very hard-working guy."
Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Abhishek Nambiar

