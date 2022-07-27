"I'd rather have this fight, this fight's bigger" - Khamzat Chimaev's coach on why he prefers Nate Diaz matchup to rumored Colby Covington clash for 'Borz'

Khamzat Chimaev's coach Andreas Michael prefers his charge's upcoming fight against Nate Diaz to the rumored fight against Colby Covington.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Michael called the fight against Diaz "bigger," while admitting that it was right not to book the Chechen-born Swede against Covington:

"I'd rather have this fight, this fight is a bigger draw. This fight is a big event, you know. This fight is an event that sells more and a main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas, what more can you ask for against one of the biggest names in the UFC? So isn't it all about that?"

Chimaev was earlier rumored to be fighting Colby Covington in his next bout, even calling out the American on several occasions on Twitter. Covington, meanwhile, is currently involved in a legal battle with Jorge Masvidal over a street brawl that took place in Miami.

'Borz' is now set to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on September 10 in Las Vegas, in what would be the veteran's last fight on his contract. While Chimaev goes into the fight as the favorite, Diaz will aim to upset all odds with a victory over the No.3-ranked welterweight.

Watch Andreas Michael discuss the Chimaev-Diaz fight below:

Nate Diaz is not an "easy opponent for us," claims Khamzat Chimaev's coach

During the same interview with Submission Radio, Andreas Michael praised Diaz's contribution to the organization. He added that the 39-year-old won't be taken for granted in five weeks' time:

"He gave Leon Edwards a tough fight. He's by no means an easy opponent for us. It is a good fight. I think it's a good fight. It's a good name. He's like a veteran of the game that has fought anyone and everyone and it's a good experience and we're not taking him lightly."

Khamzat Chimaev, who has been impressive in the welterweight division since his debut, will move closer to title contention with what could be the biggest win of his UFC career till date. However, Diaz will do everything in his might to push Chimaev to the limit and aim to finish a stellar career on a high.

