  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Khamzat Chimaev's unorthodox wrestling, Khabib Nurmagomedov envisions redemption arc for Umar, DDP trolls ex-UFC champion: MMA News Roundup

Khamzat Chimaev's unorthodox wrestling, Khabib Nurmagomedov envisions redemption arc for Umar, DDP trolls ex-UFC champion: MMA News Roundup

By Abhishek Nambiar
Published Aug 11, 2025 12:22 GMT
Khamzat Chimaev will return to action at UFC 319. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Khamzat Chimaev. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Tom Aspinall breaks down Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling, while Khabib Nurmagomedov has mapped out a clear championship path for his cousin, Umar. On a different note, Dricus du Plessis couldn’t resist trolling a former UFC champion while preparing for his upcoming title defense at UFC 319. Let's break them all down:

Ad

Tom Aspinall breaks down Khamzat Chimaev’s unorthodox wrestling game

Tom Aspinall has long admired Khamzat Chimaev’s grappling. He recently gave fans a rare technical insight into why 'Borz' is so dangerous on the mat.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking with Adam Catterall, the UFC heavyweight champion revealed that Chimaev’s mastery lies in his unpredictability. Rather than always attacking the hips, Chimaev will drop levels unexpectedly, grab his opponent’s knees, and drive them off balance before executing a clean takedown. Aspinall said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Once he gets them here, this is when he is in his world. Then, he'll get a hook in, ride him out, throw punches, [and] attack the neck. The level of grappling that Khamzat Chimaev brings is, he is so high level."

Khabib Nurmagomedov previews cousin Umar's potential path to the top

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes his cousin Umar is on the verge of becoming the best bantamweight in the world. Speaking to fans in New York, the UFC Hall of Famer drew parallels between Umar’s current position and Islam Makhachev’s rise in 2019.

Ad

'The Eagle' sees Umar as being at the same turning point, stating:

''On high level, who can become pound-for-pound No. 1? I really believe Umar can be there too. Umar’s situation right now, he’s dealing with a loss but, in 2015, Islam was in the same position, today’s 2025 and he’s the best fighter on the earth.''
Ad

He added:

''18th of October, he’s gonna fight in Vancouver, it will be a five round fight. We will see how he’s gonna deal with this. I don’t know, I don’t know because his name is Umar, my name is Khabib and we are completely different humans but we will see the way how we’re gonna deal with his loss.''
Ad

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Ad

Dricus du Plessis trolls former UFC champion ahead of UFC 319

As he gears up for his middleweight title defense against Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus du Plessis fired fresh shots at former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. Asked about Muhammad mentioning him during fight week, the South African champion quipped that “more people hate him than know him."

Du Plessis brushed off any potential animosity, focusing instead on defending his belt on fight night in Chicago. Speaking in an interview with SHAK MMA, du Plessis said:

"Well, 9.5. That's about the same amount of people that knows who he is. But I'm going to go more. I'm going to go over. More people hate him than know him. I can tell you that in his own city.''
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications