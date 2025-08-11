Khamzat Chimaev's unorthodox wrestling, Khabib Nurmagomedov envisions redemption arc for Umar, DDP trolls ex-UFC champion: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Tom Aspinall breaks down Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling, while Khabib Nurmagomedov has mapped out a clear championship path for his cousin, Umar. On a different note, Dricus du Plessis couldn’t resist trolling a former UFC champion while preparing for his upcoming title defense at UFC 319. Let's break them all down:Tom Aspinall breaks down Khamzat Chimaev’s unorthodox wrestling gameTom Aspinall has long admired Khamzat Chimaev’s grappling. He recently gave fans a rare technical insight into why 'Borz' is so dangerous on the mat.Speaking with Adam Catterall, the UFC heavyweight champion revealed that Chimaev’s mastery lies in his unpredictability. Rather than always attacking the hips, Chimaev will drop levels unexpectedly, grab his opponent’s knees, and drive them off balance before executing a clean takedown. Aspinall said:&quot;Once he gets them here, this is when he is in his world. Then, he'll get a hook in, ride him out, throw punches, [and] attack the neck. The level of grappling that Khamzat Chimaev brings is, he is so high level.&quot;Khabib Nurmagomedov previews cousin Umar's potential path to the topKhabib Nurmagomedov believes his cousin Umar is on the verge of becoming the best bantamweight in the world. Speaking to fans in New York, the UFC Hall of Famer drew parallels between Umar’s current position and Islam Makhachev’s rise in 2019.'The Eagle' sees Umar as being at the same turning point, stating:''On high level, who can become pound-for-pound No. 1? I really believe Umar can be there too. Umar’s situation right now, he’s dealing with a loss but, in 2015, Islam was in the same position, today’s 2025 and he’s the best fighter on the earth.''He added:''18th of October, he’s gonna fight in Vancouver, it will be a five round fight. We will see how he’s gonna deal with this. I don’t know, I don’t know because his name is Umar, my name is Khabib and we are completely different humans but we will see the way how we’re gonna deal with his loss.''Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:Dricus du Plessis trolls former UFC champion ahead of UFC 319As he gears up for his middleweight title defense against Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus du Plessis fired fresh shots at former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad. Asked about Muhammad mentioning him during fight week, the South African champion quipped that “more people hate him than know him.&quot;Du Plessis brushed off any potential animosity, focusing instead on defending his belt on fight night in Chicago. Speaking in an interview with SHAK MMA, du Plessis said:&quot;Well, 9.5. That's about the same amount of people that knows who he is. But I'm going to go more. I'm going to go over. More people hate him than know him. I can tell you that in his own city.''